Universal Crosses 30-Year Financial Milestone, Gives Back Millions

Universal Studios Hollywood helped nearly 40 nonprofit organizations in 2023, donating over $1 million to great causes.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s Philanthropic Discover a Star Foundation Raises $1 Million in 2023

Universal Studios Hollywood, situated in Universal City, California, continues its legacy of crafting innovative rides and attractions and demonstrating a steadfast commitment to philanthropy through the Discover A Star Foundation.

In 2023 alone, this foundation successfully raised over $1 million to support nonprofit organizations within Los Angeles County. These organizations focus on empowering individuals and families, fostering more fulfilling lives.

Discover A Star (DAS) has been a leading force for 29 years, extending grants to carefully selected Los Angeles nonprofits dedicated to addressing homelessness, poverty, and critical children’s issues.

Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Universal Studios Hollywood, and Discover A Star Foundation President, emphasized the importance of giving back to the community.

Strobl stated, “Making a difference in people’s lives is as important to us as creating exceptional rides and attractions for our guests.” Looking ahead to the foundation’s 30th year in 2024, Strobl expressed optimism about making an even more significant impact in the years to come.

In 2023, the Discover A Star Foundation achieved a significant milestone by raising over $1 million. This substantial amount was directed towards supporting 38 noteworthy nonprofit groups, showcasing an impressive ability to positively impact the lives of over one million residents of Los Angeles.

The foundation’s commitment to making a tangible difference in the community is reflected in its strategic support for organizations with a far-reaching influence on the well-being of Angelenos.

Here’s a quick rundown of only a few of the many nonprofit organizations that Universal’s Dicsover a Star donated to:

Covenant House California : $75,000 to support expansion of Hollywood site and rapid rehousing programs for homeless youth.

: $75,000 to support expansion of Hollywood site and rapid rehousing programs for homeless youth. Downtown Women’s Center : $75,000 to support programs for women experiencing homelessness, including bridge, permanent supportive housing, and Women’s Saturday enrichment program.

: $75,000 to support programs for women experiencing homelessness, including bridge, permanent supportive housing, and Women’s Saturday enrichment program. My Friend’s Place : $75,000 to support expanding services supporting homeless and transitional-age young adults.

: $75,000 to support expanding services supporting homeless and transitional-age young adults. Homeboy Industries : $50,000 to support a comprehensive 18-month Re-Entry and Healing Program focusing on education, employment readiness, and mental health support for formerly incarcerated/gang-involved individuals.

: $50,000 to support a comprehensive 18-month Re-Entry and Healing Program focusing on education, employment readiness, and mental health support for formerly incarcerated/gang-involved individuals. Los Angeles Regional Food Bank: $50,000 to support the operation, which provides fresh and shelf-stable food to over 600 partner agencies across Los Angeles County, reaching 900,000 people monthly.

School on Wheels : $50,000 to support programs to enhance educational opportunities for homeless children from Kindergarten through twelfth grade.

: $50,000 to support programs to enhance educational opportunities for homeless children from Kindergarten through twelfth grade. A Window Between Worlds : $25,000 to provide scholarships for art facilitator training at L.A. County-based human services organizations focusing on youth and underserved families.

: $25,000 to provide scholarships for art facilitator training at L.A. County-based human services organizations focusing on youth and underserved families. Assistance League of Los Angeles : $25,000 to support the Operation School Bell program, which provides clothing and school supplies to LAUSD students in need.

: $25,000 to support the Operation School Bell program, which provides clothing and school supplies to LAUSD students in need. Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration : $25,000 to support the Together We Are Able classroom program that promotes inclusion, respect, and diversity to unite children of all abilities.

: $25,000 to support the Together We Are Able classroom program that promotes inclusion, respect, and diversity to unite children of all abilities. Junior Achievement Southern California : $25,000 to support the mission of teaching young people how to make smart financial decisions, plan for their futures, and inspire them to believe in themselves.

: $25,000 to support the mission of teaching young people how to make smart financial decisions, plan for their futures, and inspire them to believe in themselves. Los Angeles LGBT Center: $25,000 to support the Culinary Arts Program that provides students with the foundation of required culinary skills to secure jobs and pursue meaningful careers throughout the Los Angeles restaurant and hospitality sectors.

Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles : $25,000 to fulfill the wishes of children between the ages of 2½ and 18 who confront critical illness.

: $25,000 to fulfill the wishes of children between the ages of 2½ and 18 who confront critical illness. Piece by Piece : $25,000 to support a program that teaches individuals who have experienced homelessness or economic insecurity the art of mosaic making, enabling them to build confidence, earn supplementary income, and improve their quality of life.

: $25,000 to support a program that teaches individuals who have experienced homelessness or economic insecurity the art of mosaic making, enabling them to build confidence, earn supplementary income, and improve their quality of life. Project Angel Food : $25,000 to support home-delivered medically tailored meals and nutritional counseling programs for individuals with critical illness in Los Angeles County.

: $25,000 to support home-delivered medically tailored meals and nutritional counseling programs for individuals with critical illness in Los Angeles County. Valley Family Center: $25,000 to support the Children’s Psychoeducational Services Program, providing Counseling and services for children who are dealing with the effects of poverty and exposure to violence, abuse, or neglect.

To learn more about Universal Hollywood’s contributions to its community, you can click here to read all the good things happening in Los Angeles.