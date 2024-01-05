Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Orlando

Universal Resort Sees High Wait Times, Big Crowds After Holiday Season

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Emmanuel Detres
A wide shot of the Hulk Coaster and Suess Landing inside of Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is seeing some pretty big numbers in wait times and crowd levels through its parks, nearly one week after the end of the 2023 Holiday season.

The Universal Studios globe on a sunny day in Orlando, Florida.
Credit: Universal

Universal Orlando Resort Sees Long Wait Times, Big Crowds

It might be the start of 2024, but folks are still enjoying their 2023 Holiday vacations worldwide, and most people are hitting the theme parks. Places like Universal Orlando Resort and Disney World are experiencing higher-than-average wait times and crowd levels at their parks in Central Florida.

This should be no surprise, as the first week of January is usually on par with Christmas week and New Year’s. Still, wait times at places like Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure are up past two hours, with some attractions seeing wait times closer to two hours and thirty minutes. Attractions like Jurassic World Velocicoaster and Hagri’d Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventures average around 150 minutes, two hours, and thirty minutes.

Other attractions like E.T. Adventure, which generally see a five to ten-minute wait time, an average of 45 minutes, which tells folks visiting Universal Orlando Resort that they will be waiting for up to an hour for the less popular rides while waiting nearly three hours for the more popular ones.

A screenshot from the Universal Orlando Resort mobile app showing the Jurassic World Velocicoaster wait time at Islands of Adventure.
Credit: Inside The Magic (Emmanuel Detres)

The Universal 2-Park Unlimited Express pass is currently priced at $210 per person, which isn’t exceptionally high but also not where the price usually is, around $90 – $110. The highest folks have paid for this service has been around $380 per person during the busy season, which tends to be the summer months.

Planning is the key to unlocking a seamless and enjoyable experience. Universal Orlando Resort offers thrilling attractions, captivating shows, and immersive experiences, making it a popular destination for families and thrill-seekers. To optimize your time and maximize the fun, consider utilizing Universal’s planning tools, such as the mobile app and online resources. These valuable tools provide real-time information on wait times, show schedules, and dining options, empowering you to make informed decisions and navigate the parks efficiently.

A screenshot of the Universal Orlando Resort mobile app showing the price for a 2-park unlimited express pass.
Credit: Inside The Magic (Emmanuel Detres)

To enhance your visit during busy seasons, we recommend booking tickets in advance, securing dining reservations, and familiarizing yourself with the park’s layout. By strategizing your itinerary and taking advantage of early park entry, you’ll be able to enjoy popular attractions with minimal wait times. Additionally, consider exploring the parks during off-peak hours or spreading your visit across multiple days to savor each moment without feeling rushed.

As you embark on your Universal Orlando adventure, remember that a well-planned journey is the gateway to a truly magical experience. So, plan, embrace the excitement, and create unforgettable memories in the heart of the enchanting Universal Orlando Resort.

in Universal Orlando

Tagged:HolidaysUniversal Orlando ResortUniversal ParksUniversal StudiosUniversal Theme Parks

Emmanuel Detres

Since first stepping inside the Magic Kingdom at nine years old, I knew I was destined to be a theme Park enthusiast. Although I consider myself a theme Park junkie, I still have much to learn and discover about Disney. Universal Orlando Resort has my heart; being an Annual Passholder means visiting my favorite places on Earth when possible! When I’m not writing about Disney, Universal, or entertainment news, you’ll find me cruising on my motorcycle, hiking throughout my local metro parks, or spending quality time with my girlfriend, family, or friends.

