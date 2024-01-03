‘The Little Mermaid’ Disney Legend Sadly Dies After Battling Cancer

Herman “Hy” Levine, a veteran marketing executive who helped promote some of Hollywood’s biggest hits, especially within the Disney realm of entertainment, has sadly passed away.

As confirmed by The Wrap, the Disney executive and legend has died after battling pancreatic cancer.

When Disney fans think of The Walt Disney Company, a few thoughts come to mind. If you are a fan of the theme parks, you might think about Disney World or Disneyland, Main Street, U.S.A. the castle (whether it be Cinderella Castle or Sleeping Beauty Castle), the rides, and Mickey Mouse. Or, perhaps the company makes you think of Walt Disney himself. For many, the entertainment side of things is where Disney shines.

That is where Herman came in. Herman worked on some of the most influential Disney movies that have ever come out, and thanks to his marketing skills, we know about them all. Levine helped craft marketing for Disney animated smash hits like The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid, as well as live-action blockbusters including Down and Out in Beverly Hills and Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Herman’s success was in the numbers. The original animated versions of The Lion King, Aladdin, and The Little Mermaid achieved remarkable box office success, solidifying their status as timeless classics. The Lion King, released in 1994, grossed over $968 million worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time.

Similarly, Aladdin enchanted audiences on a carpet ride in 1992 and garnered over $504 million globally. The Little Mermaid, released in 1989, marked the beginning of the Disney Renaissance, grossing more than $233 million worldwide. These films not only became cultural phenomena but also contributed significantly to Disney’s animation legacy, captivating generations of audiences with their captivating stories, memorable characters, and iconic musical scores.

Not only was Herman involved in creating Disney classics, but he was an executive at Universal as well. He spent 20 years with the company from 1967-1986, working on everything from The Sting, Jaws, Airport and The Wiz.

When Jaws was released in 1975, it pioneered a groundbreaking marketing campaign that played a crucial role in its massive success.

The film’s marketing strategy, spearheaded by Universal Pictures (Herman) and directed by Steven Spielberg and producer David Brown, focused on creating suspense and anticipation.

The iconic poster, featuring a massive great white shark emerging from the depths with the ominous tagline “Don’t go in the water,” became an instant classic. Additionally, the film’s trailer emphasized the terror-inducing nature of the unseen predator, building anticipation and curiosity.

Jaws opened with a limited release, initially screening in 409 theaters, and later expanded to more cinemas as word of mouth spread. The film’s success was unprecedented, becoming the first summer blockbuster, and securing Herman’s role with the company as his marketing talents were noticed. It grossed over $470 million worldwide, surpassing all expectations and setting new records.

The combination of a compelling marketing campaign, Spielberg’s direction, John Williams’ iconic score, and the film’s gripping storyline contributed to Jaws becoming a cultural phenomenon and forever changing the landscape of cinema. So, while Herman may be gone, he will certainly live on through the projects he has worked on, which are now all iconic pieces of film history.

Levine also held positions at United Artists, MGM and Embassy Pictures after getting his start in the film business.

Herman Levine passed on December 27, 2023 at the age of 87 after battling. Pancreatic cancer. Hy Levine is survived by his wife of 61 years Ethel; two sisters; sons Stuart and Mark; and three grandchildren. His family suggests donations to Maryland hospices in his memory.

Inside the Magic wishes Herman’s friends and family our condolences during this time.