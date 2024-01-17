Upcoming Six-Part ‘Avatar’ Series ‘So’lek’s Journey’ Explained

Despite several delays before it finally hit theaters, Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) grossed over $2 billion worldwide in late 2022/early 2023. The future’s looking bright for the franchise, even if the three subsequent sequels have been pushed back.

Fortunately, the newly-released open-world video game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (2022) is keeping fans busy while they wait for the third entry (tentatively titled Avatar 3) in the epic sci-fi series, which is currently scheduled for release on December 19, 2025.

The first-person, action-adventure RPG, which allows players to control their own avatar and explore the jungles of Pandora, has been mostly well-received by gamers. Over the course of this year, Frontiers will also host several DLCs (downloadable content).

The game takes place in the Western Frontier region of the tropical exoplanetary moon, following a Na’vi who was abducted by the RDA (Resources Development Administration) as a child, who now finds themselves a stranger in their own land and to their own people.

Additional content that won’t be quite as immersive as those DLCs but will offer plenty of context to the story will also be arriving soon. Last year, Dark Horse Comics revealed a new comic book series that serves as an origin story to the Na’vi character So’lek from the game.

“Meet So’lek—a Na’vi warrior who must go on a transformative journey across Pandora. While the battle of the Hallelujah Mountains is over, the trauma of war is never-ending. Alone, desperate, and grief-stricken, So’lek must look to Eywa and find a path towards healing. Though danger, doubt, and pain await him, he must answer the call.”

Frontiers of Pandora—So’lek’s Journey #1 (of 6) arrives on February 28, 2024. Between the new game and the six-issue comic book series, there should be plenty to keep fans going until the new film is released next December (assuming there are no more delays).

Frontiers of Pandora is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows for PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. Check out the trailer below, per Ubisoft:

Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water are now streaming on Disney+.

The following three Avatar films are scheduled for release on December 19, 2025, December 21, 2029, and December 19, 2031, respectively.

