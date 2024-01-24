Confirmed: New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ “Spin-Off” To Release Next Month

It looks like the Pirates of the Caribbean lore is expanding past The Walt Disney World and into the world of boxing.

While Pirates of the Caribbean has not had a new movie since 2017 (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), the iconic storytelling of the Disney franchise has not been lost, and is still making media headlines today. A lot of that reasoning is thanks to Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp, who has been synchronized with the film.

Depp plays the rum-loving Captain Jack Sparrow, and has remained the unified lead character since Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl (2003). Now, with the rumors of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 being developed, and a script confirmed to have been written by Craig Mazin, Pirates of the Caribbean is back on the minds of many — including boxing fans.

‘The Gypsy King’ (Tyson Fury) and ‘The Cat’ (Oleksandr Usyk) are currently set to fight on February 17, and with the new poster debuting for the fight, we are seeing fans relate the look to Pirates of the Caribbean, acting as if the poster is meant to promote a new parody version of Johnny Depp’s legacy, instead of a boxing fight.

Online Boxing Editor for talkSPORT.com Micheal Benson shared the latest promo photo for the fight, which looks a little different than what most would assume a boxing promo would look like. Both Fury and Usyk look like they are getting ready to battle for the Black Pearl.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk latest official ‘Ring of Fire’ fight poster ahead of Feb 17th…

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk latest official ‘Ring of Fire’ fight poster ahead of Feb 17th… pic.twitter.com/Ewu5GOZTSK — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 23, 2024

With the introduction of Jake Paul “The Problem Child” to the world of boxing, we are starting to see a much more creative side of the boxing world come to life. Now, press conferences are adding more of a spectacle to the world, pulling in more viewers and intrigue. Paul, who fought Tyson’s brother Nick Fury, and lost, put on quite the show, selling over $500,000 in pay per views.

Now, Tyson is keeping the Fury name alive when it comes to entertaining his viewers with this new poster. This fight will determine who is the heavyweight champion of the world, which is a title that Tyson currently owns under Wold Boxing Council (WBC), holding the title since 2020.

In the press conference to confirm the date, Fury said of Usyk: “I’m going to bust him up. Sausage. Ugly little man. Rabbit. Run rabbit, run rabbit, run, run, run. You know what’s coming? You’re getting smashed to pieces, sausage. You’re fighting the best British heavyweight there’s ever been.

“You’ve beaten the rest of them, but you haven’t beaten Tyson Fury, sausage. You can never beat me. If you beat me in your dreams you better wake up and apologize. I stole that from Muhammad Ali, I apologize.

“When you sleep at night, ugly man you’re going to think of me for the next eight weeks. I’m going to punch your face in. You ugly little man.”

Boxing fan Granite Beard Boxing (@granitebeard) responded to the new promo, stating that it “Looks like a Pirates of the Caribbean parody”.

Looks like a Pirates of the Caribbean parody — Granite Beard Boxing (@granitebeard) January 23, 2024

Sportskeeda, a new publication that heavily covers boxing, as well as this fight, shared the same sentiment.

Whether or not the two are meant to look like they are extras on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 or not is uncertain, but both fighters have a Black Beard-esque look to them, with a hint of Jack Sparrow in their eyes.

If this poster tells us one thing, its that the world of Pirates of the Caribbean, and the overall theme of the franchise is still widely popular, and can be used to sell anything, from a movie, to a fight.

When it comes to Pirates of the Caribbean 6, we have heard rumored release dates of 2025, but without anything more than knowledge of a script that Disney liked, it is hard to believe that Disney would have a movie ready for a theatrical release next year. There is also the underlying elephant in the room regarding if Depp will return to the franchise after Disney kicked him out due to the now-false allegations of abusing his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Television details have not been announced, but the fight is guaranteed to be on pay-per-view, probably at a cost of more than £20 on February 17.

Do you think that Pirates of the Caribbean should be continued as a franchise?