Will Invincible get turned into live-action?

Related: Sneak Peak Drops for New Season of ‘Invincible’

Invincible, an adult animated superhero series created by Robert Kirkman, found its home on Amazon Prime Video. Premiering on March 25, 2021, the show is based on the Image Comics series of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.

With the second part of Season 2 on its way this March 14 — the 21st anniversary of the comic book, according to IMDb — it appears as if Invincible star Steven Yeun, who voices the main character Mark Grayson is now opening up about whether an Invincible live-action project could happen.

The plot of the beloved series revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, AKA Markus Sebastian Grayson, who transforms into a superhero under the guidance of the most powerful superhero on the planet (his father), Omni-Man/Nolan Grayson (JK Simmons). As Mark grapples with his newfound abilities, he must balance his personal life and superhero responsibilities while proving himself worthy of following in his father’s heroic footsteps.

The series, already proven explosively popular with audiences, features a stacked cast, including Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Zachary Quinto as Rudy Conners/Robot, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Mark Hamill as Art Rosenbaum, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, and Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood — among others.

The series explores themes of identity, morality, and the challenges of being a superhero in an almost hyper-realistic, no-holds-barred take superhero media — that is so horrific that it often appears to critique the genre.

Will Invincible Get a Live-Action Adaptation?

It seems like Steven Yeun is in fairly high demand these days.

Marvel Studios reportedly secured Yeun for the role of Sentry in the upcoming Thunderbolts film — Marvel Comics’ version of DC’s Suicide Squad concept — before the Korean-American actor seemingly dropped out of the project.

Ahead of the Invincible Season 2 Part 2 debut, it seems as if Yeun is down to talk about the potential of the franchise to break into the realm of live-action storytelling.

Related: Marvel Star Says ‘Thunderbolts’ “Is Different,” Confident “It’s Gonna Be Good”

While promoting his new film Love Me at the Sundance Film Festival, Yeun opened up about the topic with Screen Rant. When asked if he would ever consider participating in a “live-action version” of Invincible, Yeun replies, chuckling:

Well, I am 40.



Yeun is then asked if he would be “the dad” — AKA the one-and-only Omni-Man, mega-powerful (and terrifying) Viltrumite alien extraordinaire. Yeun says that it’s not likely, but not totally impossible either:

Yeah, we’ll see. I love working with Robert. That comic is so great, and it goes so long and so deep. So, I’m excited to see that play itself out. Right now, we’re having a lot of fun making this show. Live action — who knows?

There’s clearly a lot of love for the franchise with Yeun, and it definitely seems like a part in the show (whether he plays Mark or not) would not be too out of left field.

Whether an Invincible live-action project takes the form of a television series or movie, it seems like fans of the series will have to wait to see if Robert Kirkman and Co. are even down for an adaptation as ambitious as this.

Let’s finish the second half of Invincible Season 2, first.

Do you think Invincible should get a live-action adaptation? Who should play Mark Grayson? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!