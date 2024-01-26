“My Back!” – Guest Screams at Police After Entering Disney Park Without Ticket, Gets Escorted to the Ground

A guest attempted to enter Walt Disney World Park over the busy holiday season without purchasing an event ticket and got a Christmas gift he’ll never forget.

A Not-so-Merry Christmas for One Guest Who Tried to Enter a Disney Park Without a Ticket – Yikes!

One unfortunate guest tried entering the Magic Kingdom Park at Disney World without a ticket for the famous and highly demanding Mickey’s Verry Merry Christmas Party and got a rude awakening. Folks, this is why you don’t test the Mouse.

On November 22, during Mickey’s Christmas Party, a 56-year-old named Robert Raimondo reportedly entered the park without a valid ticket, as revealed in a recently disclosed Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report. The delay in reporting is attributed to the release of the public document by the sheriff’s office, which typically.

Upon discovery, Raimondo was instructed to exit the park but refused, according to the arrest report. Law enforcement became involved, and local deputies and Disney security attempted to escort Raimondo, who hails from Calabasas, California, out of the Magic Kingdom. However, a dispute ensued, leading to heightened tensions.

“Security Manager Chris Grubman stated Mr. Raimondo had been rude the whole time and wanted him out of the property immediately. Deputies on scene advised Mr. Raimondo to stop stalling and make his way out of the park immediately,” mentioned a deputy in the arrest report. “Mr. Raimondo argued instead of following orders, in which I lightly placed my hand on his shoulder, advising him to leave. Mr. Raimondo then turned around and touched my shoulder, still not moving.”

“I seized his arm and instructed him to place his hands behind his back. At that point, Mr. Raimondo began yelling, ‘My back,'” noted the deputy in the account. “Mr. Raimondo opted to create a disturbance in an area crowded with hundreds of people gathered for a parade. In response, additional deputies and I escorted him to the ground to ensure control. He persistently refused to comply with the directive to place his hands behind his back, even on the ground.”

Despite complaining of back pain, Raimondo eventually stood up and was escorted to a security office. Walt Disney World firefighters assessed his condition to ensure his well-being before he was transported to the Orange County Jail. According to Orange Circuit Court records, Raimondo faces charges of trespassing and resisting an officer without violence, both classified as misdemeanors.

According to recent developments in Mr. Raimondo’s case, the Orange County Clerk’s office records indicate that the hearing has been canceled, with no other information available.

One thing is sure: this guest will no longer be allowed to enter a Disney park, possibly granting him a lump of coal for this Christmas.

One thing is sure: this guest will no longer be allowed to enter a Disney park, possibly granting him a lump of coal for this Christmas.