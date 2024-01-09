‘The Crown’ Actress Wears Vagina Dress to Golden Globes

Gillian Anderson wasn’t awarded at Sunday night’s Golden Globes, but her vagina-themed dress won the internet.

Much of the attention on the 2024 Golden Globe Awards was negative, focusing on Taylor Swift and the Barbie (2023) cast’s reactions to poorly received jokes from host Jo Koy. Anderson’s dress was a shining light amid the backlash, receiving almost entirely positive feedback on social media.

The Crown star stunned on the red carpet in a cream gown designed by Gabriela Hearst in New York City. On Instagram, she explained that each hand-sewn vulva took more than three hours to embroider. The dress perfectly matched a bag created by AQUAZZURA.

“So pleased to collaborate with my friend @gabrielahearst on this beautiful custom embroidered dress,” Anderson wrote alongside a video compilation. “Each yoni motif took about 3.5 hours to embroider and was made entirely in the garment district of NYC.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

Yoni is a Sanskrit word for “womb” or “vagina.” It’s often used to describe artistic depictions of cisgender female genitalia. In Hinduism, the term refers to the “feminine generative power” and is a symbol of the goddess Shakti.

In an interview with Deadline, Anderson explained why she wore the vulva-theme dress: “So many reasons. It’s brand-appropriate.”

(WATCH) Gillian Anderson explains why she’s wearing a gown emblazoned with embroidery featuring female anatomy as a way of protesting restrictions to female rights #GoldenGlobes

(WATCH) Gillian Anderson explains why she's wearing a gown emblazoned with embroidery featuring female anatomy as a way of protesting restrictions to female rights #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fcJ6CFW3ha — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 7, 2024

She’s not wrong. Though best known for portraying FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files, Anderson recently wrapped filming on the fourth and final season of Netflix’s Sex Education. She plays whimsical sex therapist Jean Milburn and mother to the series’ main character, Otis (Asa Butterfield).

Alongside being outspoken about reproductive freedom, Anderson also founded “G Spot,” a line of wellness drinks with names like “Arouse” and “Soothe.” In 2016, she co-authored a feminine self-help book, “We: A Manifesto For Women Everywhere,” alongside Jennifer Nadel.

In a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson emphasized her support for all women, calling the book a “call-out to all women around the world – and by women I include girls, transgender, anyone who identifies themselves as being intrinsically female…that we need to stick together and stand up for each other and not compete against each other.”

What was your favorite look at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards? Did you like Gillian Anderson’s dress? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.