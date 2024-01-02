‘Ghostbusters’ Crosses the Streams With Other Iconic Franchises

Ghostbusters is no stranger to “crossing the streams” with other iconic franchises. The long-running IDW Publishing comic book series allowed for the paranormal eliminators to interact with characters outside their universe, such as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the Transformers, and even FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully from The X-Files.

However, despite often dealing with things like alternate dimensions and parallel universes, Ghostbusters is highly unlikely to ever cross over with other IPs on the big screen (or the small screen). But that doesn’t mean fans can’t continue to enjoy watching Ghostbusters “cross the streams” with other franchises in some shape or form.

And now, artist Nick Ross has done just that with some impressive artwork that parodies the original Ghostbusters (1984) with a number of other classics.

Related: ‘Frozen Empire’ Isn’t the Only ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Hitting the Big Screen in 2024

As shared via Ghostbusters News, Ross’ latest body of work sees several classic movie posters given a Ghostbusters-style makeover.

The iconic Jaws (1975) poster, in which the titular Great White Shark is usually the one approaching an unsuspecting female swimmer, this time sees the apex predator replaced with a Terror Dog from the original Ghostbusters. Meanwhile, the iconic poster for E.T. the Extra Terrestrial (1982) sees the silhouette of the Ecto-1 as it’s mid-wrangling Slimer sailing past the moon instead of Elliott Taylor (Henry Thomas) and his alien friend on their bicycle.

Related: ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Characters VERY Likely to Appear in ‘Afterlife’ Sequel

There are many more hilarious mashups, from Star Wars: Episode V — A New Hope (1977) to The Breakfast Club (1985), which you can check out here.

If you’re after something a bit more official, though, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) is heading to theaters this March. Check out the trailer from Sony Pictures below:

Related: ‘Ghostbusters’ Series Confirmed, Gets 2024 Release Date

The official synopsis reads as follows (per Sony Pictures):

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and Bill Murray (Peter Venkman).

The film will be released on March 29, 2024.

What do you think of these Ghostbusters mashups? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!