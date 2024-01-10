Disney’s ‘Toy Story’ Ride Closed for Spring Break 2024

One of the most popular Disney theme park attractions has closed and won’t be back open for quite a long time.

The time has come to say goodbye to a popular Disney theme park attraction, at least for a little while. That’s right, Toy Story Mania!, the popular arcade-style Disney attraction, has closed at the Tokyo DisneySea Resort.

“A great time playing the carnival games set up under Andy’s bed is waiting for you,” states Disney on the official web page for the attraction. While ride and attraction closures are quite common, not just at Disney but other theme parks like Universal Studios and Six Flags, this specific closure is quite lengthy. Toy Story Mania! closed today, January 10, and will not reopen until April 12, 2024, meaning guests will go without this ride for at least three months. This closure will unfortunately run through Spring Break, so guests hoping to hop aboard during their upcoming vacation are out of luck. This ride first opened at the Japanese theme park in 2012 and is now a staple of the resort.

Guests are already noticing that walls have surrounded the attraction, blocking off any and all access to this ride.

Toy Story Mania! is a one-part ride, one-part video game, and all-parts fun, providing guests with an immersive experience based on Disney Pixar’s Toy Story franchise. The ride pits guests against each other, challenging everyone to reach the top score as they attempt to hit targets as they pass through various carnival-style games. As soon as guests put on their 3d glasses, they are transported into Andy’s room, where Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Rex, and a whole host of other iconic Toy Story characters instruct guests on how to get the best score.

The attraction doesn’t last long, so guests will need to be expert shots and know exactly what to aim for, meaning multiple ride-throughs are a must. Guests will find a version of Toy Story Mania! at Disney’s Hollywood Resort, Walt Disney World, Disney California Adventure at Disneyland, and Tokyo DisneySea.

Tokyo DisneySea is one-half of the Tokyo Disneyland Resort, with the Japanese theme park first opening in 1983. Across the expansive resort, guests will find classic Disney theme park experiences as well as breathtaking and unique attractions guests can only find overseas.

Have you ever been to Tokyo Disneyland? What’s your favorite Disney theme park ride or attraction?