Disneyland Removes Multiple Rides and Shows, No Longer Available to Guests

As of today, multiple Disneyland offerings, from shows to attractions, are shutting down, leaving guests with far less to do.

When guests visit Disneyland Resort, there is often a list of rides and offerings that they hope to complete. Whether you are visiting Disneyland Park, or Disney California Adventure, there are certainly going to be attractions that you have been waiting to ride. For some, it could be Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, or Big Thunder Mountain, while for others, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, Radiator Racers, and Incredicoaster may be on the must-ride list.

While typically, the only thing stopping someone from getting on a ride is a long line and a guest’s determination to ride that attraction, however, there may be other, more rare factors, that come into play.

With Disney having so many attractions and offerings for guests, that means that there is a lot of things that Disney has to constantly maintain and refurbish in order to keep the parks looking as Walt would have wanted, while ensuring the rides and shows are operating properly and safely. This month, there are quite a few refurbishment closures at the park, with four of them beginning immediately.

Below is a list of what is set to shut down as of today, with their reopening dates (if available)

Grizzly River Run (no reopening date)

World of Color — ONE (reopening January 19)

“it’s a small world” (reopening January 19)

Paradise Garden Grill (reopening January 22)

At the moment, it has not been stated that any major changes will be taking place on any of these offerings, so the refurbishment is likely just for general maintenance. On “it’s a small world” however, we will likely see Disney use this refurbishment to turn the ride back to its normal state now that the holidays are over, and the overlay no longer makes too much sense!

For those who may not know, “”it’s a small world”” at Disneyland undergoes a festive transformation during the holiday season.

The attraction, known as “it’s a small world” Holiday, features a special overlay that combines the classic charm of the ride with the magic of Christmas. The ride exterior is decoarated with festive lights and decorations, setting the tone for a joyful experience.

Inside, the iconic scenes and audio-animatronic dolls receive holiday-themed enhancements, with the addition of Christmas decorations, lights, and seasonal costumes for the dolls. The ride continues to showcase the message of unity and global peace, but with a festive and magical twist.

Earlier this holiday season, the ride had a not-so-magical experience when a guest decided to streak on the attraction, you can read more on that here.

While the above-listed closures are not detrimental to the vacation experience, having World of Color — ONE closed for many days is certainly not ideal, as that means guests at Disney California Adventure will not have a nighttime show to watch. Luckily, this new reopening date is a lot sooner than the previously anticipated February 29 date.

Just yesterday, we also saw the final performance of Tales of the Lion King, and Blue Bayou closed down for refurbishment. Later this month, Haunted Mansion will also close down to return to its non-Nightmare Before Christmas state, and Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind will also have to shut down for refurbishment. In exciting news, however, Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel officially opens this month, on January 30th, 2024.

What do you think of these upcoming Disneyland closures? Would any of these shutdowns impact your vacation?