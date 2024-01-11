State of Florida Reveals Surprising New Details on the Disney World Monorail System

New details have emerged on the current Disney World monorail system inspections taking place right now by the State of Florida.

Is DeSantis Behind the State Inspections of the Disney World Monorail System?

After reports surfaced that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) had initiated inspections on the Walt Disney World monorail system, the Department has provided additional information on its ongoing efforts. It is important to note that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis collaborated with Republican lawmakers to draft a bill specifically focusing on inspections for Walt Disney World. This move came in response to Disney’s opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Consequently, a new law was enacted, granting FDOT the authority to oversee the Walt Disney World monorail system.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reached out to several news outlets, giving them insight into the updates on how the inspections at Disney World were going.

As stated by a spokesperson from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Department is proceeding cautiously with the inspections, recognizing that this marks the first instance of FDOT overseeing the system.

Emphasizing safety as a paramount concern, FDOT has facilitated meetings between its engineering teams and Disney’s technical teams to kickstart the inspection process for the extensive 14-mile-long monorail structure. In this collaborative effort, FDOT has diligently reviewed documentation provided by Disney, encompassing historical maintenance and inspection records, as well as safety manuals.

Like their approach with numerous structures across the State, FDOT’s Structures Maintenance Office has initiated the mandated field inspections for the monorail structure. The Department is actively collaborating with Disney to gather essential information about the non-structural components of the fixed guideway system. This ongoing cooperation underscores FDOT’s commitment to ensuring comprehensive assessments and maintaining the highest safety standards for the monorail system.

Inside The Magic contacted the FDOT for comment on the inspections and received the following response from an FDOT spokesperson:

The Department’s Structures Maintenance Office has a comprehensive program to inspect structures to ensure the safety of all users. During the 2023 Legislative Session, HB 1305 directed the Florida Department of Transportation’s (FDOT) to perform safety inspections for fixed guideway transportation systems. Since this law took effect, FDOT’s engineering teams have met with Disney’s technical teams to initiate the process of inspecting the 14-mile-long monorail structure. FDOT has reviewed documentation from Disney including past maintenance and inspection processes and statuses, as well as safety manuals. As they do with hundreds of structures around the state, FDOT’s Structures Maintenance Office, has begun the required field inspections of the monorail structure.

Safety is a priority for the FDOT, which means they have the safety of the Disney World guests in mind as they continue to conduct thorough inspections of the Disney World monorail system.

The State will continue its inspections of the Disney World monorail system over the next few weeks. Stay tuned to Inside The Magic for all the latest information surrounding this news.