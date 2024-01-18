Guest Faces Felony Charges Following Assault on Woman at Disney World

A New Jersey man is facing criminal felony charges following a physical assault on another guest inside Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.

Anthony Natale, a 52-year-old resident of Brick, New Jersey, is facing charges of burglary of a conveyance with a battery. This accusation implies that he allegedly entered the victim’s car to commit battery. According to Orange County Circuit Court records, Natale has pleaded not guilty to the felony charge.

According to the official Orange County Court Records, Natale engaged in the assault offense on November 12, 2023. Like most criminal records and complaints, circuit courts around the country usually take 1-2 months to release the records to the public. The ICJIS Arrest Affidavit mentions the following in the police report from Officer Fernandez:

On 11/12/2023, at approximately 1755 hours, Deputies responded to Disney Springs Watermelon parking lot, 1580 E Buena Vista Dr. LBV reference a physical altercation. An arrest was affected for burglary of a vehicle, with a battery. My investigation revealed the following:Upon arrival, I made contact with a female witness (unidentified due to leaving immediately after speaking with her). The female witness stated she was in the parking lot area, when she observed a verbal argument taking place between a male, and a female over a parking spot. The female witness stated the verbal argument became physical, when the male exited his vehicle, approached the female, who was still seated in her vehicle and struck her in the face, through the open driver’s side window. The female witness stated a brief struggle ensued between the male and female.

The officer was provided with cellphone footage, which depicted Natale physically restraining the victim, who appeared to be sitting down in her vehicle throughout the assault. The victim, who wishes to keep her information private at the moment, is seeking burglary charges over the assault altercation that occurred within Disney Springs.

Disney Springs security management was on the scene throughout the entire investigation, according to the official police report. The charge presented towards Natale is due to “due to Anthony reaching into an occupied vehicle and striking the victim multiple times.”

Like with any criminal charge or offense committed on Disney World property, Anthony Natale has been banned from all Walt Disney World properties and was handed a trespass warning form by police on the scene before he was taken into custody and sent to the Orange County Correctional facility.

Anthony Natale has entered a plea of Not Guilty as of January 10, 2024. A hearing trial has been set for April 15. No further information has been presented at this time.

Disney Springs at Disney World is a vibrant and bustling entertainment complex offering diverse dining, shopping, and entertainment experiences. Formerly known as Downtown Disney, Disney Springs features four distinct neighborhoods: The Landing, Marketplace, West Side, and Town Center.

Visitors can explore many unique shops, savor various culinary delights at its numerous restaurants, and enjoy live entertainment. With its scenic waterfront views, themed architecture, and a range of activities for all ages, Disney Springs provides a lively and immersive atmosphere for guests to unwind and make magical memories outside the theme parks.