New Actress Cast as Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’

Disney has reportedly cast actress Emilia Faucher as the younger version of Snow White in its upcoming live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).

Originally set to debut this year, Snow White was rescheduled for a March 2025 release. This followed months of controversy surrounding the new production, sparked by comments previously made by its lead actress, Rachel Zegler, that were misinterpreted as her disrespecting the original Walt Disney animation.

While some called for the actress to be replaced, the odds of this happening were always going to be next to zero. Not only did Snow White wrap filming in 2022, but Zegler’s talents widely impressed Hollywood in 2023 with her performance in The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023).

Disney has, however, allegedly cast a new actress in the role – albeit, as a younger version of Zegler’s Snow White. According to The Disinsider, Emilia Faucher will play the character as a child.

The 10-year-old actress previously appeared as Misha in the Oscar-winning coming-of-age comedy-drama CODA (2021). She also starred in the TV movie A Ring for Christmas (2020).

Faucher’s casting hints at flashback scenes for Zegler’s Snow White, marking another departure from the original animation. Other previously announced changes for the film include new musical numbers penned by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul featuring Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, and the replacement of the Prince with a new character played by Andrew Burnap named Jonathan.

It was originally announced that the Seven Dwarfs would also be swapped out for magical creatures, with a Disney spokesperson telling The Hollywood Reporter that “to avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.” Images later leaked from the set of the film, showing a diverse cast of characters in lieu of the dwarfs.

However, a promotional image shared in October 2023 shows Rachel Zegler dressed in the iconic Snow White dress surrounded by CGI dwarfs, suggesting Disney may have decided to go in a different direction.

Snow White is currently due to hit theaters on March 20, 2025.

