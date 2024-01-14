Disney Pushes Shopping Over Entertainment With Latest Move

The Walt Disney Company is pushing forward with its plans to make ad-based shopping an essential part of its streaming content experience.

Disney Advertising has announced the release of a beta version of a new commerce-led format, Gateway Shop. This follows GatewayGo, a similar and presumably less advanced version of the ad format, which it launched in 2020. Essentially, the idea behind both services is that most people look at their phones (second screening, as its known) while watching television, so why not make it a shopping experience?

According to Disney, “This next evolution of commerce interactivity taps into the natural behavior of streaming audiences – which is, most viewers are watching TV with a second screen in their hand or nearby. Research suggests that when given the opportunity to engage with interactive video experiences, consumers choose to do so.” It also cites a 2023 survey that says the majority of viewers prefer an interactive ad rather than a traditional TV commercial.

The primary feature of Disney Gateway Shop is that viewers consuming Disney content (presumably streaming platforms like Disney+ and Hulu, though that is not specified) will “receive personalized prompts for products that are sent directly to their phones via push notifications or email.”

It can be assumed that those prompts are personalized via tracking of viewing habits, so the Disney shows and movies that you watch become part of a shopping experience that is then shot directly to your phone as you watch new episodes of Daredevil: Born Again or the newest Pixar sequel.

Advertising Platforms Senior Vice President Amy Lehman is quoted, as saying, “Gateway Shop is a prime example of the holistic approach we take to building viewer-first ad experiences and formats…Audience behaviors have changed, and advertising should reflect that and serve both viewers and marketers in new ways. Gateway Shop provides viewers with choice and control, in an engaging and non-disruptive format.”

Disney is definitely looking for new revenue streams after a year of flops and losing money on streaming, and a new digital shopping experience seems to be the next step.

