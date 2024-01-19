Disney Axes Plans, Changes ‘The Emperor’s New Groove’

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000), an iconic film among Disney fans, is one of the most underrated and beloved Disney movies of all time.

Directed by Mark Dindal, the movie offers a unique and humorous take on the traditional Disney princess narrative. Instead of focusing on a princess, the story revolves around Emperor Kuzco, voiced by David Spade, who is transformed into a llama by his scheming advisor, Yzma, voiced by Eartha Kitt. Left to fend for himself in the Peruvian jungle, Kuzco must rely on the help of Pacha, a kind-hearted peasant voiced by John Goodman, to regain his throne and human form.

Though the movie never became a “box office blockbuster,” nor did it reach the status of franchises such as Frozen, Toy Story, or The Lion King, it still holds a special place in the hearts of Disney fans because of its one-liners and unique humor. But did you know that the movie nearly ended in a completely different way?

For those who don’t remember (warning: spoilers ahead). The end of The Emperor’s New Groove sees Pacha and Kuzco finally defeat Yzma– in cat form, nonetheless– and he is turned back into a human. Kuzco then reveals to Pacha that he’d be building his summer home– Kuzcotopia– somewhere else. The end of the movie shows that Kuzco built his summer home on a neighboring hill and that he and Pacha’s family have become close friends.

Of course, this is the ending we saw. However, had it not been for iconic rock singer Sting, we may have seen a completely and totally different ending. One that would’ve been darker.

According to Collider, Disney’s original script saw Kuzco demolish a neighboring rainforest to build his summer home. Sting, who served as the composer for the film, sent Disney a letter threatening to quit the film if this is how they moved forward.

“You do this, I’m resigning because this is exactly the opposite of what I stand for. I’ve spent 20 years trying to defend the rights of indigenous people and you’re just marching over them to build a theme park. I will not be party to this.”

Nearly 13 years before the movie was released, Sting started the Rainforest Foundation Fund in 1987.

In the end, Disney ended up axing the original plans and moved forward with a new ending that was much less controversial and widely accepted.

The movie would spawn a sequel, Kronk’s New Groove (2005), and a Disney Channel series, The Emperor’s New School (2006). Though many fans have wanted to see more development, Disney was content with its conclusion, and there have not been any major developments since then.

The Emperor’s New Groove is streaming on Disney+.