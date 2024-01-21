Chapek Returns to Disney to Save Marvel, Iger Remains Silent

When the name Chapek is said, many of us think to Disney’s failed attempt to find a successor to Disney CEO Bob Iger, with Bob Chapek. Chapek was removed from The Walt Disney Company immediately, but he was not the only Chapek to be terminated from the company.

Bob Chapek, who was fired as CEO by Disney last fall, received a pay package worth $24.18 million for 2022 and is set to receive severance payments worth more than $20 million. The company’s board on Nov. 20 announced that it was replacing Chapek with former CEO Bob Iger for a two-year term, which has now been extended through to 2026.

Bob Chapek’s son, who follows the same initials as Chapek, Brian Chapek, also worked for The Walt Disney Studios. Brian Chapek was an associate producer on Thor: Ragnarok, a producer on Marvel One-Shot: Team Darryl, a co-producer on Black Widow, and an executive producer on Thor: Love and Thunder and Thunderbolts.

He was also an assistant to Brad Winderbaum on Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter, Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King, and Ant-Man. Brian was terminated after his final contract, and like his father, was let go from The Walt Disney Company.

A recent SEC filing, however, “revealed that it re-hired Brian Chapek, the son of former CEO Bob Chapek, as a production executive at Marvel Studios. Brian Chapek left the company after his father became CEO to start his own venture, of which Marvel was a client. According to Disney, the company “terminated the contract and re-hired Mr. B. Chapek as an employee” in June 2023, some eight months after his father was terminated as CEO,” as stated by The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans have begun chatting about the return of Brian to the MCU, with many confused at the difference between Bob and Brian and others concerned at how Thunderbolts will fair at the box office, one of Brian’s projects. At Disney, the MCU is in a tough spot after a few failed projects.

It has not been stated what Brian will be working on next, but he is certainly back with the House of Mouse.

When Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) conveyed to Tony Stark that he was part of a “bigger universe” in the post-credits scene of Iron Man (2008), little did anyone anticipate just how prophetic those words would prove to be. Over the course of fifteen years, Marvel Studios has unveiled 32 movies and nine television shows, collectively shaping what audiences now recognize as the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That being said, 2023 was nearly the fall of Marvel.

As noted by Movie Web, “What started out strong with a record opening weekend for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania quickly fell out from underneath it. Even with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being a box office hit and receiving positive reviews, it was soon followed by back-to-back flops of Secret Invasion and The Marvels. While The Marvels received mixed reviews, it is the first outright bomb in the franchise, and Secret Invasion was considered by many to be the worst MCU offering ever. Combine that with real behind-the-scenes problems impacting their slate and the MCU is on the rockest foundation it has been since it was founded in 2006.”

On top of that, Jonathan Major, who was being built up to become the next “Thanos” style villain as Kang, The Destroyer, is now out of the MCU, meaning either a new actor will need to be cast, or the storyline for phase 5. Knowing this, it will be interesting to see if Chapek will be involved in the rise of the MCU.

Throughout all of this, Bob Iger has not publicly commented on Brian’s return. Iger did speak out quite negatively on Bob’s leadership after he left.

More on Bob Chapek’s Downfall

Disney fans were taken aback by the company’s unexpected shift in management, reinstating Bob Iger as the top executive as 2022 draws to a close. Iger, who previously held the position for 15 years, stepped down in 2020, paving the way for Bob Chapek to assume the role from February 2020 until November 2022.

According to the company’s proxy filing, the Disney board concluded that “Mr. Chapek was no longer the right person to serve in the CEO role” in the months following the renewal of Chapek’s contract in June 2022. The board considered significant developments and changes in the broader macroeconomic environment, shaping their view of the appropriate leader amidst rapidly evolving industry and market dynamics. As Disney faces a period of industry transformation, the board determined that Mr. Iger is best suited to lead the company temporarily while a suitable long-term successor is identified.

Chapek’s challenges stemmed, at least in part, from his mishandled response to Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics. The repercussions of his decisions extended beyond Disney’s reputation, impacting the company’s standing in the state as a “favored nation.”

Now, former Disney CEO Bob Chapek has found his next gig. The executive is joining the board of directors of Masimo, the medical device company currently embroiled in a dispute with Apple over certain features of the tech giant’s Apple Watch.

Do you think that Brian can help turn the Marvel Cinematic Universe around?