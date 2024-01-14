Brand-New Storefront Announced for Walt Disney World Resort

A brand-new location is opening soon at Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is constantly changing and evolving, meaning that there will always be something new for guests to look forward to. While the theme parks usually take top priority, this doesn’t mean that other locations don’t also get new and exciting additions. This is exactly what’s happening at Disney Springs, with Disney announcing a new Vineyard Vines location will be coming to the shopping and dining center.

This news was revealed by the official Disney Springs Instagram account. Vineyard Vines was founded by brothers Shep & Ian Murray all the way back in 1998, becoming famous as a brand specializing in casual attire. The signature mark of Vineyard Vines clothing is its smiling whale logo, as well as its obsession with pastel colorways. A specific location for this new storefront has not been announced yet, with the opening date of the new Vineyard Vines store also remaining a secret for the time being. In the last few months, several locations have closed at Disney Springs, meaning it’s more than likely Vineyard Vines will be replacing one of these now-vacant locations.

Disney Springs opened in 1975 at Walt Disney World, originally titled Downtown Disney. In 2015, Disney gave Downtown Disney a massive makeover, with the destination taking on the new name, Disney Springs.

