An older DC Extended Universe (DCEU) character is reportedly being recast — and the new actress likely playing her is a bit of a no-brainer.

Related: Dwayne Johnson Hints That New DC Leadership is Why Henry Cavill Returned as Superman

Following the 2022 merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery (WBD), a substantial organizational reshuffling occurred, leading to the departure of the former DC head, Walter Hamada. James Gunn, a distinguished director recognized for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with Marvel Studios, including the Guardians of the Galaxy series, has assumed the role of CEO at DC Studios, alongside co-CEO Peter Safran. Gunn plays a pivotal role in revitalizing the DC Film universe, or DCEU, now officially rebranded as the DC Universe (DCU). He oversees the rejuvenation of iconic characters such as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Superman, portrayed by Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill in the earlier DCEU’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Now, all of that will be more-or-less scrapped and rebooted into the new DC Universe (DCU), starting with Chapter 1 — Gods and Monsters.

Related: James Gunn’s Next Big DC Series Is in the Works, Reports Say

DCU Leaks, based on the subreddit of the same name, has released a new “verified” report regarding the future of the DCU.

This report was shared to X (formerly Twitter), where it garnered its fair share of debate and speculation.

We can confirm that Huntress will be Helena Bertinelli and she will be half-Italian/half-Korean in the DCU.

We can confirm that Huntress will be Helena Bertinelli and she will be half-Italian/half-Korean in the DCU. pic.twitter.com/bhyLVzVxO3 — r/DCULeaks (@rDCUleaks) January 6, 2024

Helena Bertinelli, also known as Huntress, is a significant character in the “Birds of Prey” DC comics and adaptations. Sometimes portrayed as Helena Wayne, Bruce Wayne/Batman’s daughter, the Huntress is also portrayed as Helena Bertinelli.

In the 2020 Birds of Prey movie (officially titled Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)), Helena Bertinelli/The Huntress, is played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The character is a crossbow-wielding vigilante seeking vengeance for the murder of her family by a crime syndicate. In the film, Huntress becomes an integral member of the Birds of Prey, a team of female heroes that includes Harley Quinn, with Margot Robbie reprising her role from Suicide Squad (2016).

This recast news immediately sparked a wave of responses wondering who would be most likely to take on the role — and fans believe they’ve sussed out the new Huntress star, with X (formerly Twitter) user Johnathon commenting:

So what are we saying are the odd that this is who Pom Klementieff might play? I personally think it’s a strong chance.

So what are we saying are the odd that this is who Pom Klementieff might play? I personally think it’s a strong chance. pic.twitter.com/HfoOleW1vS — Johnathon (@jashton22) January 6, 2024

Savvy fans have picked up on several threads within this new report, including Reddit user u/TheLionsblood, noticed that the new take on Helena Bertinelli allegedly has the character come from a mixed Korean and Italian heritage — similar to a frequent Gunn collaborator.

One of the major rumors surrounding this project currently is that James Gunn’s frequent colleague and friend, Pom Klementieff, who starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as the empath alien Mantis, and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning as French assassin Paris, will star as the new Huntress.

Seeing as Klementieff is of Korean and French descent, there is a real likelihood of this being true as the retooled Huntress also has a Korean-European background

Additionally, this new revamped character will likely star in a Plastic Man project, which potentially has Korean director Byung-gil Jung attached — if Instagram photos with the three of them together are any indication.

All of these signs definitely hint that Klementieff could be taking on this new variant of the Huntress. However, only time (and James Gunn) will be able to tell us for certain.

What do you think of this Birds of Prey star being recast? Do you think the Huntress role will go to Pom Klementieff? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

More on Birds of Prey