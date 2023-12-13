Zack Snyder Gives Hopes to ‘SnyderVerse’ Fans With Official Statement

Hollywood Director Zack Snyder has officially given his stance on whether or not the former DCEU, dubbed by fans as the “SnyderVerse,” would be revived by the streaming platform giant Netflix.

Netflix Reveals Shocking Desire to Revive the Zack Snyder ‘SnyderVerse’

The streaming giant Netflix recently revealed on social media that their desire to revive the “SnyderVerse” would be something they would be willing to do soon. As per various reports from the film and television industry, there are indications that Netflix is in the process of rejuvenating the discontinued Zack DC Universe. Scott Stuber, Netflix’s Head of Film, conversed with The Hollywood Reporter following the revelation of Zack Snyder’s exclusive deal with the streaming service. During the discussion, Stuber expressed Netflix’s keen interest in revitalizing the DC Universe, commonly called the “SnyderVerse.”

Stuber did recognize the challenges of continuing the DC Universe on Netflix under Snyder’s direction, describing it as a somewhat “tricky” endeavor due to Netflix not holding the rights. Despite this hurdle, he subtly alluded to the possibility that the cherished DC Universe crafted by Snyder might have the potential to be licensed to Netflix. “We would like to license it at some point. We’d love to have it on so fans can experience more Zack. The more Zack we have, the better we are,” said Stuber.

Recently, an announcement shook the entertainment industry as James Gunn, renowned for his work on Marvel films such as Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), has assumed leadership at Warner Bros. In a significant move, Gunn has orchestrated a complete overhaul of the entire DC lineup, signaling a fresh direction for the iconic comic book universe under his creative guidance. This shift has piqued the interest of fans and industry observers alike, who are eager to Gunn’s. Gunn’s unique storytelling and directorial style will shape the future of DC’s cinematic endeavors. The transition from Marvel to DC positions Gunn as a critical player in shaping the landscape of superhero storytelling across multiple cinematic universes.

Snyder Officially Speaks Out About His ‘SnyderVerse’ Being Revived

Currently, Netflix is gearing up for the official release of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023), Zack Snyder’s latest major motion picture for the streaming platform. The sci-fi movie will split into two parts, with the second part being released in 2024. That film will be called Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. It would seem that upon the initial success of the first film, Netflix might sit down with the Hollywood director to try and figure out how they can acquire the rights to his “SnyderVerse,” which left things off with 2021’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a four-hour and two-minute film released on Max, HBO’s streaming platform.

Snyder sat down with Cultura Ocio, a Spanish portal edited by Europa Press agency where all information on movies, music, series, and trends is released as news articles. He discussed his “SnyderVerse,” and whether or not he would continue it through Netflix. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

If Netflix owned the rights to the DC characters in my extended universe, of course, I would absolutely. Yeah, no question.

So the problem here isn’t whether Netflix or Snyder wants to continue his version of the DCEU; it’s whether or not Netflix can even acquire the rights to the characters presented in his films, which include Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Martian Manhunter, The Joker, Doomsday, Darkseid, and a few others as well.

But with the current Warner Bros. DCEU relaunching under the reigns of James Gunn, it will be interesting to see how things turn out under his command and watchful eye. New films are set to release that will launch the official new DCEU, with Superman: Legacy (2025), currently set to begin filming in March of 2024 at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia.

“SnyderVerse” fans are surely rejoicing at the possibility of this epic and enjoyable DC extended universe being revived via the popular streaming service Netflix. At this point, there is no other official news. But rest assured, Inside The Magic will follow along with the story as more details are hopefully revealed soon.

