Disney Character Forced to “Control” Sexualized Dance

After inappropriate comments spread online, woody performers allegedly toned down their dancing in a Disneyland Resort parade. The Disney Character sits on an oversized rocking horse during A Christmas Fantasy Parade at Disneyland Park.

Multiple clips of the Toy Story (1995) icon’s performances went viral on TikTok. This November 15 video from @danielleonate was first, garnering more than one million likes:

Woody swayed on his rocking horse, slapped his legs, and moved his hips to the parade music.

“Is this allowed?” the guest asked.

“THE SLAPS??” @6uckie commented.

Days later, @xlovelauren’s video of Woody during a daytime performance of A Christmas Fantasy Parade also saw hundreds of thousands of likes:

“Okay Woody 👀🤣,” the guest’s caption read. “It’s the kick for me!!!”

“Okay but it’s a rocking horse… does he have to thrust like that??” @avocotto replied.

“He didn’t have to do any thrusting lol,” @mc_valles agreed.

After months of online virality, Disneyland Resort allegedly caught wind of Woody’s infamy. Jessica Bell (@wanderlandjess) called attention to the change on December 22 with this clip:

Woody rocked back and forth on the toy horse but avoided kicking, slapping his legs, or “thrusting.”

“People don’t realize the CHOKEHOLD woody had on mom’s of millenial children,” @basil_and_obsidian commented. “They were THURSTY and he was their fountain.”

“Glad I wasn’t the only one who noticed, I looked over at my husband like ‘he riding that pony like genuwine’ lmao,” @abster_babee wrote.

It’s unknown if Disneyland Resort forced Woody to tone down his dancing or if another entertainment cast member just performed the role differently.

A Christmas Fantasy Parade is performed daily at Disneyland Park during the holiday season. Check the entertainment schedule for the most up-to-date showtimes.

