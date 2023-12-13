Viral “Racist” Attack Unfolds After Guests Allegedly Cut Line in Disney World

A viral video revealed a shocking altercation at Walt Disney World.

The following story contains strong language and hate speech. Viewer discretion is advised.

A troubling incident occurred at the Walt Disney World Resort this week, involving a group of young guests verbally attacking others standing in line. The altercation took place in the queue for Soarin’ Around the World, a motion simulator ride found in EPCOT. The queue for this particular attraction is quite lengthy, giving guests ample time to become acquainted with those surrounding them. Unfortunately, several guests got into an argument after a group of younger guests reportedly cut in line.

Guests standing right behind them started recording shortly after the altercation started, right in front of the merge section of the ride’s queue. The group consists of at least four people, with one young man, KJ Brathwaite, continually harassing the guests filming. Brathwaite hurls multiple expletives toward the other guests, with his group following suit. At one point, a female guest flips off the camera.

The video of the altercation was shared on TikTok, where it quickly went viral. At the time of publishing this story, the video has hundreds of thousands of views. Eventually, Walt Disney World cast members removed the party from the attraction entirely.

The full recording is linked below.

This is far from where the story ends, however. As we stated earlier, in between the foul language, Brathwaite claims that he plays football for the University of Central Florida, telling the other guests to “Google” him. It didn’t take long for this story to fall apart, however, with the official social media accounts for the UCF Knights commenting and sharing that Brathwaite “is not and has never been a member of the UCF Football program.”

Brathwaite later responded to the original video, clarifying what happened on his own TikTok account.

The video acts as an apology for what happened, with Brathwaite abandoning his football story and apologizing for the foul language. Brathwaite claims the altercation started because the other guests used racial slurs prior to filming.

Brathwaite clarifies that he and his group were removed from the line, but not the actual theme park. In the short time since the video was posted to TikTok, Brathwaite has become somewhat of an internet star, with users quickly digging up his past. Several TikTok accounts were able to find a mugshot of Brathwaite from an arrest made in February of 2023.

This is far from the first time we’ve seen an altercation take place in line at Disney, but this is certainly one of the most unique and confusing situations we’ve ever seen happen inside “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for further updates on this developing story.