Universal Calls Out Disney World Over Restrictive Theme Parks

Universal is calling out The Walt Disney Company and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The last few years have proven to be quite challenging for theme parks. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, every single amusement park has changed, adapted, and evolved in unprecedented ways, and while we are on the cusp of being completely back to normal, there are still quite a few hoops guests visiting the Disney theme parks must jump through. As part of the changes Disney made to the Walt Disney World Resort, guests have had to make reservations in order to actually visit the four theme parks in Orlando, Florida.

For those who don’t know, Guests needed a theme park reservation in conjunction with a valid ticket in order to visit each of the four parks at Walt Disney World. Guests can still park hop, but they will need a valid ticket and reservation date to do so. Guests also need to wait until 2 p.m. to visit their second Park. These requirements have been slowly lifted over the last few months. Disney dropped the 2 p.m. requirement for Annual Passholders in April of 2023, with more requirements and rules being dropped by Disney.

In December, Disney revealed its new “Good-to-Go-Days,” admitting that visiting Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT was about to get a lot easier, as long as you’re an Annual Passholder. This is a new decision that has pleased most Disney park fans, but this doesn’t mean that the Universal Orlando Resort can’t poke fun at Disney.

The official X (Twitter) account for the Universal Orlando Resort shared a post making fun of Disney’s new system and previously confusing Annual Passholder restrictions. The post simply shows a Universal Orlando Annual Pass card with the caption, “Good to go!.” This is far from the first time the Universal Studios social media team has made fun of or called out Disney, but this is certainly one of the more cheekier posts from them.

We’re incredibly excited that visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is about to become a lot easier. We just wish it wouldn’t have taken so long to get to this point.

The Universal Orlando Resort is comprised of two theme parks, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, both of which are incredible parks. The two newest roller coasters at the resort, Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, are some of the best theme park attractions we’ve ever been on.

Are you a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder? Have you ever been to the Universal Orlando Resort?