‘Shrek’ Fans Shocked To Discover Poisonous Merchandise

The world has no shortage of Shrek fans — and, it seems, no shortage of poisonous Shrek merchandise.

Earlier this week, several super fans were shocked to discover that they were in possession of Shrek glasses that were actually recalled 13 years ago over safety concerns.

The concerns in question related to high amounts of cadmium in the glasses. When this consumed or inhaled, this toxic heavy metal has been found to damage the liver, kidneys, lungs, and nervous system. It’s also been linked to cancer. All in all, not really what you want while kicking back with your favorite ogre.

These glasses were previously recalled by McDonald’s back in X. The fast food chain had introduced four collectable glasses – each featuring either Puss in Boots, Shrek, Fiona, or Donkey – to promote the latest installment in the franchise, Shrek Forever After (2010). Soon enough, however, McDonald’s was so desperate to get these chemicals out of the hands (and stomachs) of young fans that it actually offered to pay people $3 per glass, despite the cups only selling for sold for $1.99 with food or $2.49 without.

However, it seems like not everyone got the memo back in 2010. After one helpful fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) informed another that they were actually consuming cadmium with each sip from their Donkey glass, word soon spread across the platform.

I have been informed that’s I have been drinking out of a cadmium poisoned glass for years.

I have been informed that's I have been drinking out of a cadmium poisoned glass for years https://t.co/F2F8M7h4yu — Bram the Bug𖢥 🇵🇸 🇾🇪 (@BramR0t) December 26, 2023

Other users were shocked to discover the downside of their finest glassware, with some Shrek fans even claiming that their cadmium-ridden glasses may explain their own poor health.

no legit tho we had at least four of those shrek glasses in our cupboard & i drank out of them EVERY SINGLE DAY in middle school & that’s when my grades started dropping & i started getting sick lmao IS THIS MY VILLAIN ORIGIN STORY? CADMIUM POISONING KILLED MY BRAIN??

no legit tho we had at least four of those shrek glasses in our cupboard & i drank out of them EVERY SINGLE DAY in middle school & that's when my grades started dropping & i started getting sick lmao IS THIS MY VILLAIN ORIGIN STORY? CADMIUM POISONING KILLED MY BRAIN?? — from the river to the sea 🇵🇸 (@whamphetamine) December 27, 2023

However, as some were quick to point out, the initial frenzy was started by an image of a Shrek the Third (2007) glass – which is not, in fact, tainted by cadmium. So, if you have one of those sitting on your shelves, drink away.

Stop the slander!!! The Shrek the Third glasses were NEVER RECALLED. They are fine to drink from!! The ones that were recalled were from Shrek Forever After!!! Y’all are fake Shrek fans!!!

Stop the slander!!! The Shrek the Third glasses were NEVER RECALLED. They are fine to drink from!! The ones that were recalled were from Shrek Forever After!!! Y’all are fake Shrek fans!!! https://t.co/cwfFnAJc4c pic.twitter.com/2w3tAQeJIA — Mal (@dancerswhirl) December 27, 2023

Unfortunately, Shrek wasn’t the only fan hit by a cadmium crisis. Over the years, several products have been recalled for their use of cadmium (which is typically used as a pigment). Approximately 55,000 inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009) were recalled in 2010. Studies have also found unacceptable levels of cadmium in drinking glasses featuring characters from DC Comics, The Wizard of Oz (1939), and Star Wars.

Were you impacted by the great Shrek cadmium scandal of 2010? Let us know in the comments!