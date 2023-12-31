VIDEO: Firefighters Pull Guests Out of Broken Disney Ride

The fire department helped evacuate the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Magic Kingdom Park last week. A stranded guest shared a video from the incident on TikTok.

In the brief clip, Disney cast members in waders and Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (formerly Reedy Creek) firefighters surround dozens of guests stuck on Pirates of the Caribbean. The lights are on, and the ride music is silenced.

“We’re saved,” a few guests joke.

One of the firemen tries to pull the boat closer with his foot–“We tried rocking it,” a guest responds.

The clip ends as the firefighters begin instructing guests on evacuation procedures.

It appears that no one was injured during this Pirates of the Caribbean evacuation. The Walt Disney World Resort attraction is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

More on the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride

Pirates of the Caribbean first opened in Adventureland at Disneyland Park in 1967. It later inspired the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise starring Johnny Depp and similar attractions at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.

“Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage to a long-forgotten time and place when pirates and privateers ruled the seas,” the official Disney ride description reads. “Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’”

“Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!”

