‘Peaky Blinders’ Star Unexpectedly Passes Away From Hidden Illness

If you are a fan of the show Peaky Blinders, we have some sad news to deliver.

Peaky Blinders started as a BBC show, and did not even get its first prime-time slot until 2019 when its fifth season premiered. While this made sense at the time, hearing that now is shocking because the show has blown up after being picked up by Netflix. In the show, many of the actors have become highly beloved by fans, which is why this recent news has certainly broken hearts worldwide.

Benjamin Zephaniah was a British poet, writer and actor who played the role of Jeremiah Jesus in the hit series.

Variety recently confirmed that the actor passed away at the young age of 65, which was shocking to many, and devastating. As posted on Zephaniah’s Instagram account:

“Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed,” the statement continued. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much. Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Zephaniah (@officialbenjaminzephaniah)

Sadly, it was also revealed that Benjamin was diagnosed with a brain tumor just eight weeks ago, and it appears that the cancer was aggressive.

Right now, not only is Benjamin being praised for his remarkable acting abilities, but also, his writing. One of his followers wrote, “People of my generation often credit Harry Potter with sparking their love of reading, but for me it was when I first read Refugee Boy. Fortunate to have met and worked with Benjamin a few times whilst working for an animal welfare NGO. He was by far the coolest and most genuine person I have ever met. My thoughts are with Benjamin’s loved ones at this time ❤️🙏”

Another said, “So saddened and shocked by this news. 💔The world has lost a true legend that stood up for his amazing beliefs. We need more Benjamin Zephaniah’s in this world.”

The heartbreak pours on in the comments of the post: “Devastating news. He was an incredible man ❤️ love to his family.”, and “Unbelievable talent. Remember he came to my school in north London, one of the worst performing at the times and hugely disadvantaged, and recited poetry. A man of hope. Thank you Benjamin.” are too more examples, among the thousands that are listed.

As noted, by Variety, “After growing up in Birmingham, England, Zephaniah eventually moved to London and published his first book of poetry, “Pen Rhythm,” in 1980 at the age of 22. He would go on to publish 13 more poetry books, often tackling political subjects such as the British legal system in 1985’s “The Dread Affair” and his takeaways from a visit to Palestine in 1990’s “Rasta Time in Palestine.” Zephaniah also penned several novels and plays, and wrote an autobiography in 2018, “The Life and Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah.””

Benjamin Zephaniah in Peaky Blinders

As we noted, Peaky Blinders has taken the world by storm ever since the show made it on to Netflix. Shockingly enough, the show was even competing for the streaming service’s top spot for weeks against Stranger Things season 4. While it was not able to beat Stranger Things, it did come second to the series, which is a win in itself, considering Stranger Things season 4 was the second most watched Netflix show ever at the time. So, for a show that has already been seen on cable television to compete so aggressively with a show that is the beating heart of the platform is a good sign.

The Steven Knight-created show started in 2013, and has gained widespread acclaim for its storytelling and characters.

The series is primarily set in Birmingham just after World War I and follows the Shelby crime family, led by the ambitious and cunning Thomas Shelby, portrayed by Cillian Murphy. The Shelby’s are involved in various criminal activities, including illegal gambling, racketeering, and smuggling. As the series progresses, it delves into political intrigue, family dynamics, and the consequences of the characters’ actions.

Aside from Cillian Murphy, the cast also includes an all-star lineup featuring Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, and Tom Hardy. Steven Knight has commented on the success of the show, which went from being a cult-following series that was fighting to be renewed to a world sensation.

“I think the biggest shock for me was when I got a call from Snoop Dogg,” said Knight. “And he said he’s in London, he wants to talk about Peaky Blinders. Now, it’s not somebody who I would have thought has an instant connection to Birmingham in the Twenties. But I met him, and we sat together for three hours and talked about it. He said it had become very popular in south-central parts of New York and Hispanic communities. I thought, how has this happened?”

Benjamin Zephaniah played Jeremiah Jesus over the span of 14 episodes. The character is a Jamaican preacher who fought in the war alongside Shelby, and therefore, is a close ally to the lead.

According to Benjamin Zephaniah, “The character of Jeremiah Jesus is partially based on a real person who was known to the locals of 1920’s Birmingham as Jimmy Jesus. He was a Jamaican soldier who fought with men from Birmingham in World War I, and moved there after the war. He took to roaming the streets of Birmingham preaching the Bible. However, there is no known evidence of him being a member of a gang.”

Peaky Blinders ended its run in its sixth season.

We at Inside the Magic send our condolences to Benjamin Zephaniah’s family and friends.