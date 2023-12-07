Budding Marvel Icon Jumps Ship, Takes Over for ‘Stranger Things’ Actor

While watching a movie at the movie theater provides viewers with a night of deeper immersion than their living room television, there is nothing that can compare to the uniqueness that live-theater can bring. For decades, Broadway has been the ultimate place to see a show come to life. Here, there have been many original shows, as well as a ton of movies that have been turned into either Broadway shows or musicals.

Much like Disney is currently on a live-action streak, retelling the stories of iconic animated tales, we have seen the same thing done on Broadway for a large part of the offerings that are typically available. Since we were talking about Disney, they can serve as a good example of a company that created multiple Broadway shows based on their movies.

As many of their animated hits are musicals, the majority of the story and musical score is complete before work has to begin, playing to audience nostalgia. Typically, more music has been written for Disney musicals, like in Frozen, of course, we hear classics like “Let it Go” and “For the First Time in Forever”, but there are many other songs like “Monster” that were written for the Broadway show specifically.

While Disney has turned a large number of their films into musicals, from Aladdin to The Lion King, and more, they are certainly not the only ones to do it.

Other shows like The Sound of Music, Grease, Hairspray, Dreamgirls, Les Misérables, Chicago, West Side Story, and so many others have transcended the screen and have been brought to life on stage, performing exceptional numbers each night. Even Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice has been turned into a hit musical that is currently on tour, but started in New York!

These shows are typically among the more popular options for guests purchasing a ticket, as they already have an idea of the show, and know what they can expect from the storyline and musical choices.

Now, another addition is being made to Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street!

On March 26, 2023, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. This of course, was not the original production, as that took place in 1979, however, the Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical has maintained its popularity, especially after its more commercialized movie adaptation.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the movie, came out in 2007. The film was directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp in the titular role. The story, much like the musical, revolves around Benjamin Barker, also known as Sweeney Todd (played by Johnny Depp), who returns to London after being wrongly convicted and exiled by a corrupt judge. Seeking revenge, he becomes a barber and, with the assistance of Mrs. Lovett (played by Helena Bonham Carter), turns his victims into meat pies.

Is anyone hungry yet?

The film won the Academy Award for Best Art Direction and was nominated for Best Actor (Johnny Depp) and Best Costume Design. While not a massive box office hit, Sweeney Todd achieved commercial success and has gained a strong following.

This current Broadway production has been making headlines since its debut for its star-studded cast. Since opening, Josh Groban has led the show. Annaleigh Ashford is still the current Mrs. Lovett, and when the show opened, Jordan Fisher (Disney legend, Broadway star, and “Happily Ever After” singer) played Anthony, and Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo played Tobias.

Recently it was announced Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will play their final performances Sunday, January 14, 2024 and on February 9, Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster will take over the roles of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett.

Now, a new Tobias has also been cast. As noted by Deadline, “Heartstopper breakout star Joe Locke will make his Broadway debut next month when he joins the cast of the hit Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Producers announced today that Locke has been cast in the pivotal role of the young apprentice Tobias.

Locke will begin performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Wednesday, January 31. Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo, who originated the revival’s Tobias, left the show last month.”

Not only is Locke a Netflix sensation in his most recent film Heartstopper, but he will soon be entering Disney+ in what is expected to by a highly popular Marvel show. Next year, Locke will star alongside Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza and Patti LuPone in the Disney+/Marvel TV series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

As was recently confirmed by Disney via Screen Rant, “Kathryn Hahn will return as Agatha Harkness in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (previously, Agatha: Coven of Chaos) in 2024, releasing as part of Phase 5 of the MCU. Kathryn Hahn first appeared as Salem witch Agatha Harkness in 2021’s WandaVision, introduced as an antagonist who was interested in stealing the power of the Scarlet Witch for herself. At the end of WandaVision, however, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff defeated Agatha, trapping her as Agnes, her nosy neighbor persona.”

It appears that the series also has a release date set, but it has not yet been announced. The publication noted, “Popular theories have suggested that Joe Locke may be portraying Billy Kaplan, the reincarnated son of the Scarlet Witch, though this is yet to be confirmed.”

Decider shared that the success of WanadaVision was immaculate: “The other big shows of 2021—Netflix’s Bridgerton, Cobra Kai, and Firefly Lane as well as ABC’s The Bachelor—could not come close to matching WandaVision’s search traffic. Week after week, WandaVision generated way more interest than every other show, no doubt because of WV’s mysterious side leading to rampant fan theories.”

Considering how popular the show was, the new Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will certainly carry the torch. As we have seen with villain spin-off series like Loki, they tend to be highly successful and will certainly propel Locke’s career.

Would you go see Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street if given the chance?