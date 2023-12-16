Life in the Lamp: The Genie Reflects on His Time at Disney

Playing the Genie from Disney’s Aladdin at the Disney Parks takes a lot of improvisational magic to even hold a candle to Robin Williams’s zany antics, but one former cast member reflects on his time playing the big blue ball of fun.

Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort are home to more than just roller coasters and Mickey Mouse, as all of the Disney Parks feature a selection of stage shows where many of our favorite Disney movies come to life. Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular was one such show that took the highlights from the 1992 film and turned it into a live theatre version of the animated classic.

Naturally, the stand-out feature in any Aladdin-related production is the Genie. While it’s practically impossible to compete with the original brought to life by Robin Williams, one veteran Disney performer recently shared his thoughts on the character with us at Inside the Magic.

Dylan White Sets His Genie Free

WARNING! Video above might not be suitable for all ages.

Comedian Dylan White has made an enormous splash on TikTok after sharing clips and stories from his time as the Genie in the Aladdin stage show at the parks, and his Genie work alone has a playlist of 62 videos on his TikTok creator page. The video above absolutely blew up this week and Inside the Magic had to hear more of White’s stories from his time as the fabulous wish granter.

Mr. White was kind enough to grant us an interview and answer several questions about his experience.

– How long were you the Genie

"Just over 10 years… My first show was September/October of 2005 and I did the very last performance on January 10, 2016. First show was in '02 or '03 and I joined a couple of years into the run

– What was your favorite part about playing the character?

“I would say my favorite part was getting to actually play where as the rest of the cast is kinda stuck to the script. But as the Genie I could come up with new jokes or improvise if I needed to. There was a lot of room for play.”

– How did this version of the Genie differ from a normal Disney Park character?

“We were not considered face characters, we got to say we were actors playing these roles, We were a show. The Genie you saw in the park was THE Genie, I was just an actor playing the Genie in the Aladdin show. So that was where the big difference was. Any interaction I had with the public was if there was a private meet and greet or something after the show… We did a lot of Make a Wish meet and greets, but I was never out in the parks as the Genie… It was a very different iteration of the Genie.”

– What was your favorite joke you got to tell?

“Oh man, that’s the thing. I got to come up with so many… One of my favorites to tell, because I loved the reactions it got, was Aladdin has just proposed to Jasmine as Prince Ali and Jasmine refuses him and storms off. Aladdin turns to me and asks me “was it something I said?” I would reply, “Aladdin, it’s gonna be okay. I know how you feel. Deflated, like a Patriot’s football.”

– What was your favorite memory as the character?

"I have a favorite memory generally and that is the family we had as a cast. It was unparalleled, still close to this day, and probably a connection to a group of people I will most likely never experience again. My favorite memory is just getting to spend all that time with so many wonderful, talented, incredible people.

– Have you played other Disney characters?

“I’ve done a couple of other things in the Disney Parks but as far as characters, no. Genie is the only character I’ve ever played.

– Would you act for Disney again?

“If the conditions were right, absolutely!

– Any closing thoughts or statements about your experience?

“It was probably one of the best periods of my life, something I’ll probably never get to experience again, and I’m grateful for the time I got to do it.

Although he spent years at Disney, he is far from a one-trick-comic. Fans looking to see more of Dylan White’s talents and comedic prowess can find appearance dates and more on his LinkTree, Instagram, and official website.

