Hotly Anticipated Marvel Sequel Already Headed For Reshoots, Hires New Writer

Captain America: Brave New World is already scheduled for reshoots, despite the Anthony Mackie Marvel movie being more than a year away from release, and has hired an additional writer to develop new material for a film that was originally supposed to be in theaters seven months ago.

The fourth Captain America movie, and the first feature film to officially present Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the new bearer of the shield after the departure of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, is reported by Deadline to have hired Matthew Orton to work on additional scenes and material for the Marvel Studios movie, which officially wrapped principal photography this last June. Orton has previously worked as a consultant for Moon Knight, the Oscar Isaac Disney+ series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Matthew Orton’s work will reportedly be shot and integrated into the film over the spring and summer of 2024. While it is not unusual for big-budget movies like Captain America: Brave New World to go into reshoots after test screenings and executive notes, it does raise some eyebrows that the movie is still being reconfigured months after it was originally supposed to be theatrically released.

Related: Marvel Cuts Bucky From New ‘Captain America’ Project, Fans Disappointed

Captain America: Brave New World has been notable for several controversies before the movie is even close to being finished. When the Anthony Mackie film was announced by Marvel Studios at the 2022 San Diego Comic Con, it was originally titled Captain America: New World Order; the subtitle was criticized for its association with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and was soon changed to its current name.

Another controversy emerged when actress Shira Haas was announced to portray Sabra, an Israeli superhero who has been part of Marvel Comics since 1980. Unsurprisingly, the ongoing violent conflicts between Israel and Palestine made many critics question the inclusion of a superhero who was originally depicted as a member of Mossad, the intelligence arm of Israel.

Related: Marvel Names the Replacements for Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor Amid MCU Overhaul, Report Claims

Now, it turns out that Marvel has a long time to work out any issues that the film might have and an entirely new writer to boot. In addition to Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Shira Haas as Sabra, Captain America: Brave New World will star Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross (taking over for the late William Hurt), Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, AKA the new Falcon, and Carl Tumbly as Isaiah Bradley, the original American super-soldier introduced in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Excitingly for fans, Captain America: Brave New World will also feature the return of Tim Blake Nelson as the villain Samuel Stearns, AKA the Leader, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, both of whom have not been seen since The Incredible Hulk (2008).

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Do you think that the new Sam Wilson as Captain America movie is in trouble behind the scenes? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments below!