Disney World Provides Update on Discontinued H2O+ Products

In August of 2022, the longtime supplier of Disney bath products, H2O+, announced its permanent closure. Walt Disney World Resort fans can no longer purchase their favorite toiletries on shopDisney or at Resort hotel gift shops. But during a recent stay at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, Inside the Magic discovered that the ocean-scented shampoo, conditioner, and body wash hadn’t disappeared completely.

At first glance, the three refillable bottles of sea salt body wash, sea marine revitalizing conditioner, and sea marine revitalization shampoo appeared normal. But the hot steam of the shower revealed Walt Disney World Resort’s eco-friendly, money-saving solution to ending the H2O+ brand.

An unbranded sticker peeled back from the body wash bottle revealed the H2O+ logo still underneath. Wrinkled stickers on the other two bottles suggest the same logo lies beneath, but our team didn’t wish to cause damage that wasn’t already there.

The continued use of H2O+ products under generic branding is a welcome update for many fans, who found the ocean-scented toiletries nostalgic and uniquely Disney. According to a February post on planDisney, the official Walt Disney World Resort trip planning forum, those familiar smells won’t disappear anytime soon.

“There has been no news of when the products will be discontinued at the Walt Disney World Resort hotels, and I’m happy to tell you that the products were offered as recently as this month during my trip,” planDisney panelist Aena wrote. “I recommend you keep an eye out on the Disney Parks Blog for any news of replacements. If you haven’t seen any news of product replacement there by the time your trip rolls around, I think it’s safe to say the products will still be offered then at your Disney Resort hotel.”

