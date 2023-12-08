Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World Provides Update on Discontinued H2O+ Products

in Hotel, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy 2 Comments
A sticker covers up the H2O logo on a shampoo bottle in the foreground of an image of a sports-themed area at Pop Century Resort, a Disney Resort hotel.

Credit: Jess Colopy, Inside the Magic / Disney

In August of 2022, the longtime supplier of Disney bath products, H2O+, announced its permanent closure. Walt Disney World Resort fans can no longer purchase their favorite toiletries on shopDisney or at Resort hotel gift shops. But during a recent stay at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort, Inside the Magic discovered that the ocean-scented shampoo, conditioner, and body wash hadn’t disappeared completely.

Three bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and body wash in a shower at Disney World.
Credit: Jess Colopy, Inside the Magic

At first glance, the three refillable bottles of sea salt body wash, sea marine revitalizing conditioner, and sea marine revitalization shampoo appeared normal. But the hot steam of the shower revealed Walt Disney World Resort’s eco-friendly, money-saving solution to ending the H2O+ brand.

A peeled back sticker on a body of bottle wash reveals that the H2O+ logo is still on the Disney Resort hotel products.
Credit: Jess Colopy, Inside the Magic

An unbranded sticker peeled back from the body wash bottle revealed the H2O+ logo still underneath. Wrinkled stickers on the other two bottles suggest the same logo lies beneath, but our team didn’t wish to cause damage that wasn’t already there.

The continued use of H2O+ products under generic branding is a welcome update for many fans, who found the ocean-scented toiletries nostalgic and uniquely Disney. According to a February post on planDisney, the official Walt Disney World Resort trip planning forum, those familiar smells won’t disappear anytime soon.

The Little Mermaid skincare bottles
Credit: H2O+

“There has been no news of when the products will be discontinued at the Walt Disney World Resort hotels, and I’m happy to tell you that the products were offered as recently as this month during my trip,” planDisney panelist Aena wrote. “I recommend you keep an eye out on the Disney Parks Blog for any news of replacements. If you haven’t seen any news of product replacement there by the time your trip rolls around, I think it’s safe to say the products will still be offered then at your Disney Resort hotel.”

Have you used H2O+ products at home or a Disney Resort hotel? Share your thoughts on the toiletry line with Inside the Magic in the comments. 

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Resort hotel guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.

View Comments (2)