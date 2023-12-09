Gwyneth Paltrow Gave Up On MCU, “Can’t Keep Track of Who’s What”

In a conversation at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, Gwyneth Paltrow shared insights into her unique journey from Hollywood actress to Goop CEO, shedding light on her illustrious acting career and her experiences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Paltrow, who gained Marvel fame as Iron Man’s assistant-slash-eventual-wife Pepper Potts, discussed the challenges of transitioning from Hollywood to entrepreneurship. She reflected on the unexpected parallels between acting and entrepreneurship, emphasizing the energy and risks required for both endeavors.

Surprisingly, Paltrow admitted to having never seen Avengers: Endgame (2019), her last big-screen role. “To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point,” the Goop founder revealed. “I’ve never seen Endgame. I can’t keep track of who’s what. But I probably should at some point,” she said. Her comments on her struggle to keep track of the ever-expanding MCU character roster echo the sentiments of many fans and even some of her fellow MCU stars who grapple with the sheer volume of characters introduced in the franchise.

Since 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded to include a whopping 33 films, over a dozen series, and hundreds of characters introduced across the span of these projects. As the MCU has transitioned from its so-called “Infinity Saga” to its current “Multiverse Saga,” those numbers continue to grow with the discovery of variants as well as the inclusion of the X-Men and Fantastic Four. Gwyneth Paltrow is not the first Marvel star to admit she doesn’t or hasn’t kept up with recent releases, and she likely won’t be the last.

Delving into her MCU journey, Paltrow disclosed that her initial involvement in the franchise, particularly in the first Iron Man (2008) film, was marked by a unique and experimental approach. The low-stakes nature of the pioneering project allowed for improvisation and a sense of artistic freedom rarely found in the big-budget productions that future Marvel films would become. “We improvised almost every scene of that movie. We would write scenes in the morning in Jon [Favreau]’s trailer. It was like doing an independent film. Then the movie was such a huge hit that then we didn’t make them like that anymore,” she said.

Closing the discussion, Paltrow hinted at a potential return to acting, saying “I never say never. I’m really happy and busy doing what I’m doing. But if one of my best said, please come and do this, maybe I would consider.” These comments echo an earlier sentiment back in November when she said, “Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job, but I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back.”

With rumors flying early last month about Marvel allegedly eyeing Robert Downey Jr. for a comeback, it’s possible that the studio may yet one day get its first superhero couple back onscreen.

