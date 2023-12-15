Guests Evacuated From High-Speed Roller Coaster Following Sudden Halt

Guests visiting a popular Orlando theme park ended up stuck and needed to be evacuated from a high-speed roller coaster. Not the best memories for some.

Orlando is home to some of the world’s most popular theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, to mention a few.

Unfortunately, several guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando had a less-than-pleasant experience after they wound up stuck aboard one of the theme park’s high-speed roller coasters before being evacuated from the thrilling attraction.

Instagram user @jessicasentier posted a video of the unfortunate halt, showing multiple guests stuck horizontally while strapped to the seats of Manta, one of SeaWorld Orlando’s seven, soon to be eight, roller coasters.

In the video, several theme park employees can be seen trying to unlock the straps, secure the guests, and help them get off the attraction with a small ladder, surely following the coaster’s evacuation protocol.

The user did not share additional details on what had caused the unfortunate stop at the roller coaster or how long the evacuation took for this group of guests. Still, viewers commented how fortunate the guest had been that the halt had occurred in the coaster’s dispatch station and not in the middle of its track.

One viewer commented about a similar experience while riding SeaWorld Orlando’s Manta coaster. Their Portuguese comment is translated as: “This happened to me too. The third time we went on it, it broke down at the end. We were evacuated by an escalator. The entire evacuation took about one hour. It was scary, but they were very efficient! Despite the fear, I felt a lot of confidence in the system and evacuation.”

You can click here to see the video posted on Instagram by @jessicasentier.

Inside the Magic contacted SeaWorld Orlando’s public relations team for comment on the incident and the operations and evacuation protocol for the park’s high-speed roller coaster, Manta. However, as of the publication of this article, no response had been received.

SeaWorld describes the thrilling coaster, which reaches speeds of up to 55 miles per hour, as follows:

Fly like a manta ray on this roller coaster Find out what it’s like to spin, glide, skim and fly like a giant ray when you experience the only flying roller coaster of its kind in Florida. Riders are taunted by a head-first, face-down inverted nosedive… and that’s just the beginning. Experience the full force and power of riding the high seas, all on one of the smoothest tracks in the world.

Have you ever been evacuated off a roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando or another theme park? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal SeaWorld theme park guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on SeaWorld theme park operations.