Dove Cameron Breaks Silence on “Very Sexy” Failed ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Revival

A former Disney Channel star broke her silence on an incredibly controversial project.

Few television channels have churned out as many legendary television shows and original movies as The Disney Channel. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana, Good Luck Charlie, and That’s So Raven are just a few of the iconic television shows that premiered on the Disney Channel, with new shows and movies released on a regular schedule.

The list of Disney channel actors-turned-Hollywood stars is too large to count, with seemingly every pop sensation having origins on this family-friendly broadcasting network. The Disney Channel itself dates back to the mid-80s when The Walt Disney Company began its quest to create, produce, and fund its own network geared toward children and teens. Because of the Disney Channel, we now have icons like Zack Efron, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, and many more.

An icon of the “new class” of Disney Channel alumni is Dove Cameron, an actress turned pop sensation.

Dove Cameron is known for her roles as both Liv and Maddie in the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie, as well as starring in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Descendants, as Mal. Since her departure from The Disney Channel, Cameron has enjoyed quite a successful music and modeling career, reaching millions upon millions of followers on both Instagram and Spotify.

Outside of Disney, Cameron also had a role in Vengeance (2022), starring alongside B. J. Novak (The Office). One of the more exciting projects Cameron was a part of was a planned reboot of the iconic The Powerpuff Girls cartoon. This revival would have been a live-action television show starring Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault as the legendary Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.

The Powerpuff Girls aired in 1998 and ran for six seasons, becoming one of The Cartoon Network’s most recognizable and popular franchises. This reboot/reimagining of the cartoon was officially canceled earlier in 2023 after a long and tumultuous development process. The series was originally picked up by The CW and was envisioned as a way to bring the classic trio back to the forefront of pop culture.

Unfortunately, for many reasons, this series was canceled for a multitude of reasons. When the first image of the series was leaked online, my first reactions were not the greatest. Many called out the lackluster costumes, worrying the new series would not be able to capture the charm of the original cartoon effectively. The outbreak of COVID-19 did not help the production of this show as well, proving to be quite challenging.

A first look at The CW’s ‘POWERPUFF GIRLS’ series starring Dove Cameron, Chloe Bennet, and Yana Perreault. pic.twitter.com/V2HkqfNiiU — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 7, 2021

However, this is not where the story ends, with Dove Cameron recently issuing a statement regarding the canceled project. “I loved, and that was one of the most fun things, and I think whatever you thought it was gonna be,” said Cameron. “It wasn’t gonna be that, and it was very campy and very sexy and very fun.”

The sad thing is, despite the controversy, we will never truly know if this project would have been great or not, as is the case with canceled projects. The creativity and work put into the series are all gone and lost forever.

