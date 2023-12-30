Influencer Injured Filming Video on Disneyland Playground

A TikTok influencer fell while filming a stunt on a playground at Disneyland Resort. The guest was filming her friend running on the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail at Disney California Adventure Park when she tripped.

Unlike other play areas at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail is built for the whole family. Guests can challenge themselves with rock climbing or a ropes course or stick to exploring the bridges and playing on the Sequoia Smokejumpers Training Tower tire swing. In the Spirit Cave, guests can discover what animal they connect with the most.

Influencers April (@likeitis) and Kayla (@kayladsoto) were filming a TikTok trend in the play area when things went wrong. April filmed Kayla as she ran across a rope bridge but tripped on the netting and fell onto wooden planks at the end of the path.

“When you’re trying to shoot a silly video but things take a turn,” Kayla wrote.

“I went: 🏃‍♀️💨😳🫣🧎‍♀️😭🤕,” April wrote.

Thankfully, both women laughed off the incident. No serious injuries were reported–and the accident made for a funnier Disneyland TikTok than the pair initially planned!

Even though adults are welcome, all guests should exercise caution when visiting the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. Watch out for smaller guests and notify a Disney cast member if you’re concerned about using any equipment in the play area.

Has your adventure at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park ever gone wrong? Share your funniest story with Inside the Magic in the comments.

