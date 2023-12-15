Disneyland Entrance Hidden as Resort Flooded With Pro-Palestine Protests

Pro-Palestine demonstrators have accused Disney of hiding the “Disneyland” logo as they staged a protest at the resort earlier this week.

As we previously reported, Disney’s Anaheim parks were disrupted by protests on December 10. The resort’s Harbor Boulevard entrance was temporarily closed and some guests reported being forced to stay in their off-site hotel following an alleged bomb threat.

The demonstrators in question carried Palestinian flags at the Disneyland entrance as they continued to protest the company’s support of Israel and call for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Those present at the protest have accused Disney of distancing itself from the demonstrative action. TikToker @knafehqueens shared a video showing the Disneyland logo covered by a tarp during the protest, captioning the clip with: “Disney covered their sign when we came to protest yesterday… Shame.”

The video in question shows protestors carrying Palestinian flags and signs with messages such as “Shame on Disney. Ceasefire now. Free Palestine” and “It’s not a war if only one side has an army. #FreePalestine.”

The Walt Disney Company previously donated $2 million to organizations providing “humanitarian relief” in Israel following the terrorist attack on October 7, 2023 that killed 1,200 Israelis and saw hundreds taken hostage by Hamas. Since then, at least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed.

“In the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks targeting Jews in Israel this past weekend, we must all do what we can to support the innocent people experiencing so much pain, violence, and uncertainty – particularly children,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a public statement.

A boycott of Disney has since grown in popularity, as have calls to place public pressure on the company.

