Disney Character “Faints” During Meet & Greet

Meeting our favorite Disney Character brings out the child in all of us. Disney entertainment cast members bring on-screen favorites to life, from Disney Princess icons to Marvel superheroes. And, of course, there’s nothing like a hug from Mickey Mouse… But what happens when he catches a glimpse of his lifelong partner, Minnie?

Social media content creator Evelyn (@evelyn.ever.after on TikTok) recently shared a video of a holiday-themed meet & greet with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland Park. After posing for a photo with Evelyn, Mickey Mouse noticed Minnie Mouse going backstage to check on Pluto:

The Disney Character Performer improvised perfectly, pretending to pass out at the sight of Minnie.

“He’s going to faint,” a guest said.

Minnie Mouse noticed Mickey’s pining and blew him kisses. The pair shared a kiss, and then Mickey bowed to her as she walked away.

“Mickey’s down bad!!” Evelyn joked. “The kiss behind the post! True magic.”

Disney Parks fans adored the video, leaving numerous positive comments.

“Stopppp!” said @johdoesdisney. “So cute!”

“Type of… relationship I want,” @isaura_s2009 wrote.

Luckily, Mickey Mouse recovered from his shock and didn’t need a Character Attendant to carry him backstage! The memorable moment not only entertained Evelyn and her party but also put a smile on the faces of thousands of viewers.

“Good thing you were there to catch him,” @_andreagabrielle joked.

“I’m basically a Disney hero now,” Evelyn replied.

