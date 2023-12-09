Adam Driver Considered “Horse-Faced,” ‘Star Wars’ Actor Explains

Adam Driver admits that Hollywood is puzzled by one thing he can’t control. His looks.

For some reason, the former marine turned actor continues to face one burning question. How does he get great roles despite not having the “handsome” face like other famous actors? It’s a question that obviously isn’t Driver’s favorite, but when asked, the actor does respond in the best way possible. His career has spanned across several genres, with his most notable role being Kylo Ren in the Sequel Trilogy for Star Wars. Driver has then gone off to star in other movies, leading the actor into more interviews for his next film, Ferrari (2023), which will be released on December 25.

When talking with Chris Wallace, Variety reports that Adam Driver has shared about how other people have talked about his appearance after dealing with a question based on his looks. This led to Driver admitting he knew how people felt about his appearance but made it clear that he was not looking for approval or praise from others regarding his acting career.

He added that he had read what others had said about him when his acting career started after he became Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015). He shares that he read from the New Yorker about how they called him “horse-face” and spent more time talking about his looks than his acting capabilities:

“The New Yorker also called me a ‘horse face’ so I don’t — I take it with a grain of salt.I remember reading one reviewer [who wrote]: ‘His agent probably doesn’t know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby.’ So I take it, you know, if you believe the good thing, then you have to believe the bad thing. So I try to not absorb anything.”

Adam Driver then added how he changed his looks and doesn’t believe it has hindered his chances at getting roles in Hollywood despite what others might think. Four years ago, Driver left Star Wars behind after having his character die onscreen. His acting career has been very busy, with the actor successfully playing different characters wildly different from the conflicted Kylo Ren.

Star Wars fans felt that Driver’s performance was actually one of the best parts of the Sequel Trilogy and wished there was a way for the character to return, but Driver’s career probably won’t include a Star Wars cameo or role due to how things worked out. That’s not bad for Driver, who is rumored at one point to even star as Reed Richards in the MCU. Pedro Pascal might steal the role in the end, but that doesn’t mean the actor won’t appear in other big franchises.

Do you think Adam Driver should return to Star Wars? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!