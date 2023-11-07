People Are Actually Pooping in Line at Walt Disney World

We can’t believe it, can you?

The Walt Disney World Resort is a fantastic place to take a much-needed vacation. While a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is certainly not relaxing, there’s no denying just how fun and thrilling a Disney World vacation can be, especially thanks to some of the newest rides and attractions at the resort. Over at EPCOT, guests will find Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosic Rewind. Along with becoming EPCOT’s first roller coaster, this ride is also a first for Wlat Disney Imagineering, featuring a backward launch and a new ride system.

At Magic Kingdom, guests can also enjoy a brand-new roller coaster in the form of TRON Lightcycle / Run. This thrilling attraction blends some incredible theming elements, such as music and lighting, to create an unforgettable experience. This ride can be found in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom, right next to Space Mountain.

Soon, Walt Disney World will be home to another new ride, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

For those who may not know, Splash Mountain closed permanently at the Magic Kingdom in early 2023, allowing for Walt Disney Iagineers to give the beloved attraction a much-needed makeover. Both Walt Disney World and DInseyland’s versions of Spalsh Mountain were closed forever, but an exciting new project was immediately announced. Taina’s Bayou Adventure is an attraction based on Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog and will feature the titular Princess Tiana as she takes guests on an all-new adventure.

Unfortunately, like the previous two rides we mentioned, this attraction will undoubtedly make guests wait in some excruciatingly long lines. This is a problem we see at all theme parks, whether it be Disney or Universal. Waiting in line is just something guests have to get used to, and while Disney has introduced some tools to help guests wait as little as possible, this is one issue that will never go away.

Unfortunately, waiting in line is only as enjoyable as the guests waiting with you, and in Walt Disney World, there’s a shocking problem emerging.

A recent article by SFGate revealed a shocking trend that is growing at the Walt Disney World Resort, but fair warning: it is extremely disturbing and gross. To put it bluntly, guests are pooping while in line. We’ve written a lot of stories highlighting bad behavior from guests at the Disney parks. Whether it be physically fighting with one another or cutting in line, we’ve seen it all when it comes to how guests act at Disney. However, this one trend is so disturbing that we can’t help but be shocked every time we read about it.

Rumors of guests using the bathroom in Walt Disney World have been swirling around the internet for the last few months, and some of the stories we’ve actually written about. But regardless of whether or not you want it to be false, the unfortunate truth is that these are real. SFGate highlighted the disturbing activities, some of which we won’t go into great detail. Other publications like the New York Post and The Daily Mail have also covered this disturbing trend.

Workers reportedly have special codes they can signal just because of the frequency of these types of incidents. While Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” this is certainly not a very magical experience, especially for guests actually in line next to the guests engaging in this activity.

Unfortunately, this is not just a problem at Walt Disney World. There have been multiple horror stories coming out of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, involving this same subject matter.

Two former Disneyland cast members even wrote a book detailing their experiences of “cleaning the kingdom.”

An employee of one Disney attraction said, “For the skeptics… this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 s—t-related incidents at Rise today. Less fun fact: I was here for all 3 of them.” Another employee stated, “Let’s just say that the attraction I work at has what the cast ended up dubbing ‘the poop hall’ because of the amount of times guests have gone in there and pooped. We even put up a camera and it didn’t stop it.”

With the Walt Disney World Resort being as large as it is, it’s impossible for cast members to clean every square inch of the park. It’s also possible to monitor the behavior of every single guest who enters the parks. Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World is the most visited theme park on Earth, so it’s just not possible to make sure all guests are acting accordingly. Along with Magic Kingdom, guests will also find Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios at the Orlando, Florida resort, each offering some wild adventures and thrilling experiences.

Have you ever seen this happen at the Disney parks?