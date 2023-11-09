Latest Universal Orlando Project Leaked Online

Concept art and a website have been accidentally released for the newest hotel coming to the Universal Orlando Resort, and fans are going crazy over it.

Universal’s Stella Nova Resort–and its sister hotel, Terra Luna Resort–will be the latest addition to Universal Orlando, and will be opening alongside Epic Universe in 2025. Epic Universe will be Universal Orlando’s third park, and will feature areas and attractions themed after the Universal Classic Monsters, How To Train Your Dragon, and will include SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and an expansion of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter already found at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.

According to the website that was accidentally published and then quickly taken down, Stella Nova will be available for booking in January 2025, meaning that it will either most likely open before Epic Universe does, or was a test date implemented into the website before being accidentally published. The art has been shared online via X/Twitter, which paints it as a futuristic minimalist resort, very fitting for its namesake.

The site described Stella Nova as “Inspired by the infinite vastness of the unknown universe, where galaxies spiral ever outward, and unknown worlds revolve around unnamed stars, Universal Stella Nova Resort, opening January 21, 2025, is your new gateway to Universal Orlando Resort. You’ll enjoy endless family fun with a massive pool, standard rooms that sleep up to four, multiple dining options, and tons of recreational fun.” The resort also boasts 750 rooms, a game room, and a complimentary fitness center and wifi.

Many are praising the resort for its theming, and are excited at the prospect of a new hotel on the Universal property. Pricing has not yet been revealed for the resort, so it’s unknown if this will be a value, prime value, or preferred hotel, however, it is a hotel under the Loews name, which could indicate that it will be a higher-priced resort. This resort will join eight other hotels currently located on the Universal Orlando property:

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites

Universal’s Aventura Hotel

Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Hard Rock Hotel®

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

Many of the comments online have compared the resort to Disney, saying that Stella Nova is “what Starcruiser should have been,” with many others calling it “beautiful” and stating that they “can’t wait to stay.” Although it appears to have been an accidental leak, clearly many fans are excited at the prospective hotel and the countdown to the opening of Epic Universe.

Some additional photos from that site. pic.twitter.com/YGHu9okL90 — Joe schreiber (@joeschreiber) November 7, 2023

Epic Universe will be the first major park addition to either Walt Disney World or Universal Studios Florida since Universal Orlando opened in 1990, other than the various water parks that both resorts have opened in recent years. Thankfully, Universal seems to be preempting the expected crowds that a brand new park will bring to the resort with the opening of the Stella Nova and Terra Luna Resorts, although not much else is known about Terra Luna at this time.

What do you think about the leaked concept art for Universal’s Stella Nova Resort? Are you excited for the opening of Epic Universe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!