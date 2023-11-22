Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ Deemed “Worst Mistake of My Life”

While Netflix’s Wednesday was once on top, the production is now suffering from horrendous media headlines after actors have both been fired and quit the show. As season two is prepared to commence, a season one re-watch resurgence has become, and it seems that the show’s popularity may be its doom.

For those who may not know about the story of Wednesday, the show is a spin-off from the highly popular The Addams Family.

The Addams Family originated as a series of single-panel cartoons created by cartoonist Charles Addams. The first appearance of the characters was in a cartoon published in The New Yorker magazine in 1938. Charles Addams continued to draw these darkly humorous and eccentric cartoons, featuring a family with macabre and gothic inclinations, for The New Yorker over the next several decades.

The central characters of The Addams Family include Gomez and Morticia Addams, the parents; their children Wednesday and Pugsley; Uncle Fester; Grandmama; butler Lurch; and the disembodied hand known as Thing. The family had a fondness for all things spooky, macabre, and unusual, and their peculiar sense of humor became a trademark of the cartoons.

The popularity of The Addams Family grew over the years, leading to adaptations in various forms of media. In 1964, the characters made their television debut in a live-action TV series that ran for two seasons. This series, starring John Astin as Gomez and Carolyn Jones as Morticia, contributed significantly to the cultural impact of The Addams Family.

The Addams Family has since been adapted into various films, animated series, and other forms of entertainment. The franchise’s enduring appeal lies in its unique blend of dark humor, satire, and the unconventional charm of its peculiar characters. Whether in cartoons, television, or film, The Addams Family continues to capture the imaginations of audiences with its delightfully eerie and offbeat portrayal of domestic life.

In the series, Christina Ricci plays Wednesday Addams, and recently the actress passed down the braided hair torch to Jenna Ortega, who plays the character in the spin-off series directed by Tim Burton.

Upon our introduction to Wednesday Addams, portrayed by Ortega, she navigates the hallways of the pristine Nancy Reagan High School, and unsurprisingly, she doesn’t quite fit into the conventional student scene. (In a retaliatory act against some water polo tormentors, she ingeniously introduces piranhas into the school’s pool to help her brother from being bullied.)

Consequently, Wednesday finds herself relocated to Nevermore Academy, a prestigious institution for societal misfits, once attended by her peculiar parents, Gomez and Morticia. Despite the academy teeming with supernatural oddities like werewolves, vampires, sirens, and gorgons, Wednesday manages to stand out as the epitome of morbid eccentricity, fixated on all things death-related.

However, the seemingly idyllic academy conceals numerous enigmatic secrets, notably the presence of a mysterious woodland killer that has been ruthlessly preying on unsuspecting victims.

As we know, the show was created by the spooky duo, by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, it stars Scream‘s Jenna Ortega, with Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci making a return as a hero turned villain, and Moosa Mostafa appearing in supporting roles.

In the past, we have discussed the success of Wednesday at great length, “Wednesday has claimed the title of the most-watched series of all time, accumulating an impressive 1,718,800,000 hours of viewership, equivalent to 252,100,000 completed views. This achievement surpasses the previous record holder, Stranger Things season 4.”

The booming popularity of the dark yet comical show with multiple unique twists and turns instantly green lit the series for a second season, with Burton helming the ship once again. While the strike did set season two back, we now know that filming will commence in 2024 in Ireland. Season two is rumored to also debut in 2024, however, with this new shooting timeline, it may be more of a 2025 release.

While this is good news, negative headlines surfaced after Percy Hynes White, known for his role as Xavier Thorpe in the show, was removed from the cast after unconfirmed allegations surfaced, suggesting that the actor had been excessively providing drinks to guests at a party. Although these accusations lack official confirmation, Netflix opted to entirely eliminate Percy from the production.

Given the significant role his character played alongside Wednesday, cultivating a chemistry that promised a long-term romantic arc across seasons, the removal of Percy Hynes White undeniably reshaped the show’s narrative.

Adding to the alterations, it was recently disclosed that Thora Birch also exited the series.

Thora Birch, who portrayed the “dorm mother” to Wednesday, departed voluntarily after completing nearly all her scenes. Her decision to leave was prompted by a family emergency.

Rumors are also swirling that Netflix no longer owns the rights to The Addams Family storyline, which could put a massive halt to production, however, that is currently unconfirmed.

Additionally, Jenna Ortega herself, the face of the show, is all over the media as of late. This is not because she recently wrapped filming on Beetlejuice 2 with Burton where she plays the daughter of Lydia Deetz, but because she is threatening to leave the Scream franchise after her co-star Melissa Barrera was fired, “after posting statements about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine that were perceived as invoking a notorious anti-Semitic trope.”

With so much negativity swirling around the show, many who hadn’t seen Wednesday during its prime are going back to revisit the series. Now, it seems that the popularity of the show is backfiring, as viewers are going in with a more “negative” taste in their mouth, criticizing the show.

One example of these negative reviews comes from horror lover Rose Name Millie who went on a Twitter (X) tyrant about the show; she wrote, “For Wednesday on@netflix, may we please leave the romance out completely for season 2.” Luckily, Rose may get her wish after Netflix fired Percy.

Rose continued, “I didn’t like Netflix’s season 1 of Wednesday for numerous reasons, but what I did like was the acting. Like the actors did really good, even if the plot was no where near Wednesday Addams & The Addams Family. It was an out in the left field somewhere plot, 💯 less gothic, take of The Addams Family, same with a ton of Tim Burton’s dark picture wasn’t there. It was completely missing.

Which is odd? The gothic side to the show completely fell flat, which is odd for a Tim Burton film, yet it was a show? I felt like Wednesday should’ve been a film. But then I would’ve missed the acting, & I liked the acting. It was the acting that I love the most to Wednesday Season 1 on Netflix. The plot, the scenes, the characters, the clothing, nothing gothic, everything fell flat of what Wednesday Addams & The Addams Family 💯 is.”

She concluded, “The acting is great, but the characters, everything, stunk. Wednesday season 1 on Netflix was worse than the film, Cocaine Bear. If you haven’t seen the film about this bear, Go & watch the film about the bear. I made the worst mistake in my life watching season 1 Wednesday on Netflix”. It appears that Rose believed that the actors were not the problem, but the overall show, direction, and storyline were not worth the watch.

While many love the franchise, some of these reviews state otherwise. Typically, it is not uncommon to have some negative reviews, but to see this resurgence happen while the production is already in murky media waters and is about to enter season 2, is not ideal.

Regardless, the series is still incredibly popular, and even with negative chatter, the second season is still expected to break records as the first one did, with millions anticipating the next part of Wednesday’s journey.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s Wednesday, season 2?