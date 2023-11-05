Elvis Presley’s Daughter Slams Movie about Mother Before Her Death

The American music industry has inspired over a century’s worth of artists to create culturally-defining music that has transcended various cultures, beliefs, and social classes. While there have been many renowned performers, it is rare to have an artist with an unmistakable voice that lasts decades. Artists like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson have all accomplished this, but one of the most iconic musicians of all time has risen to prominence once more as two films with different views have starred the legendary Elvis Presley.

Lisa Marie, the late daughter of Elvis Presley, was outspoken about how thrilled she was when the illustrious filmmaker, Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby) chose to pursue a biographical picture or ‘biopic’ about her famous father, Elvis (2022). Even though Lisa Marie loved the movie, stating that she watched it several times, many critics disagreed with her reviews as some felt they washed over some of his more scandalous life choices.

One of the biggest overlooked subplots of Luhrmann’s Elvis were the details surrounding the relationship between Presley and his wife, Priscilla. Although the film addressed that a 24-year-old Elvis started a romance with Priscilla when she was 14, the story framed their connection as innocent and genuine. Other critics, like veteran director, Sofia Coppola, did not view their partnership the same way. So she created another biopic about the famous rock ‘n’ roller, but from the perspective of Priscilla.

Lisa Marie Presley read Coppola’s final script before her passing. Even though she praised Luhrmann’s interpretation of her father and mother, She lambasted the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola through various emails. She denounced Coppola’s story as “vengeful and contemptuous.”

Priscilla is based on the 1985 biography “Elvis and Me.” The controversial movie centered around the initial encounter in Germany between Priscilla (14) and Elvis (24) while he was enlisted in the army. Despite Priscilla Presley being noted as an executive producer, Lisa Marie felt that her father was unfairly portrayed in the original screenplay.

She stated, “My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative.” Lisa Marie continued, “As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character. I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?”

Coppola was also forewarned by Lisa Marie that she would openly slam the movie and her own mother’s approval of the adaptation. She wrote, “I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly.”

In response to the emails, Coppola expressed that she would be handling these major themes with care and disclosed that she hoped Lisa Marie might reconsider her feelings after seeing the film. Insiders on the project indicate some aspects were toned down before production with 10 pages alleged to have been cut from the screenplay.

Lisa Marie ended her opinion about Coppola, professing, “[The] need to attempt to take my father down on the heels of such an incredible film using the excuse that you are trying to tell my mother’s story, but from your very dark and jaded reality,” Lisa Marie said, was beyond her comprehension.

These warring views over renowned singer, Elvis Presley have created an interesting philosophical discussion. Should historical figures like Presley be held to the same cultural ethics of today? Should his life be examined, both good and bad, to determine the overall impact of his legacy?

Priscilla premiered yesterday on November 3, 2023 and is playing in all theaters throughout the US.

What do you think of Lisa Marie’s comments? Do you think Elvis was a groomer? Does this make him a bad person? Or should his choices be overlooked because of the different ethical views at the time?