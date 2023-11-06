Dozens “Traumatized” By Scary Universal Coaster Incident

Dozens of riders were reportedly left “traumatized” by a frightening roller coaster incident.

While it has some stiff competition with the Walt Disney World Resort, the Universal Orlando Resort is one of the best theme park destinations in the country, being equipped with some of the most impressive rides and attractions in theme park history. The resort’s two newest additions, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster, are incredible experiences that you simply must do while visiting the resort. While The Walt Disney Company has caught up with Universal in terms of thrill rides, with new additions like TRON Lightcycle / RUn and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, we don’t think anyone will disagree with us saying that Universal has some of the best roller coasters in the country.

Things are only looking brighter for Universal, with a brand-new theme park on the way in Orlando. This new park will be called Epic Universe and is set to feature a whole host of new rides, attractions, and experiences for guests to enjoy, all wrapped up in some impressive theming. Among the new offerings will be SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and a land dedicated to Universal Monsters. Unfortunately, Epic Universe is not set to open until 2025, meaning we have quite a while left.

In some more unfortunate news, it seems one of Universal’s best rides encountered issues recently, issues that left some guests “traumatized.”

As we said, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is one of th best roller coasters we’ve ever ridden. The ride mixes a ton of impressive technologies into one ultra-themed experience that is sure to please fans, whether they like the Harry Potter series or not. However, like all roller coasters, sometimes issues happen.

According to one guest, a startling accident occurred over the weekend, with the guest sharing their story online.

At the part where the track drops, everything shut off, and we were stuck there for about 2 minutes. The track ahead hadn’t switched over to our track, which was obviously the reason we weren’t moving. The very scary, concerning part was that we could see other trains moving at different parts of the coaster.”

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure blends a lot of unique ride features into one experience, with this drop being part of it. At one point, guests drop what feels like several floors. But here, the guest states that the ride shut off.

“Our entire train started to panic, thinking we were about to be a part of a freak accident and have a train just land on us. I kept trusting the technology the ride has to prevent an accident like that, but it was still scary to see other trains moving at full speed.”

Even though these rides and attractions utilize some of the most high-tech code, machinery, and technology in the industry, we ourselves would have still been quite scared in this situation.

Thankfully, the ride started back up again for these guests, and everything worked out!

“As soon as the track changed, we took off again and everything was fine. Ride ops offered us a reride, but most people were a little traumatized. I went for it though (we had waited 120 minutes) and had a blast!”

Anytime a ride stops, it can be a little unnerving, especially on a ride as intense as this. Other attractions we prefer not to get stuck on would be Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida or Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. We also hate getting stuck on “it’s a small world,” but for entirely different reasons.

Have you ever had an experience like this? What’s your least favorite ride to get stuck on?