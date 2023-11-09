Disneyland Experiencing Strange Technical Glitch as Numerous Attractions Continue to Close Down

Guests are growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of response from Disneyland Resort after nearly all the rides continue to break down and close down for extended periods.

Which Disneyland Resort Is This Article About?

The article is covering technical issues at Disneyland in California. Disneyland Resort in California is a magical destination that has enchanted visitors since it opened its gates in 1955. The resort comprises two theme parks—Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park—offering many enchanting attractions and experiences.

Disneyland Park, often called the “Happiest Place on Earth,” is where classic Disney magic comes to life. You can stroll down Main Street, U.S.A., and explore themed lands like Fantasyland, Adventureland, Tomorrowland, and more.

Iconic attractions such as Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and the recently revamped Snow White’s Enchanted Wish provide timeless entertainment for guests of all ages. Of course, no visit is complete without a journey into the heart of The Happiest Place on Earth—the enchanting Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disney California Adventure Park, located just steps away, offers a more contemporary Disney experience. This park celebrates the spirit and diversity of California, featuring attractions like Cars Land, Pixar Pier, and the thrilling Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! It’s a perfect blend of Disney magic and the California lifestyle.

In addition to the theme parks, the resort boasts the lively Downtown Disney District—a vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment area. From world-class dining experiences to unique shops and live entertainment, Downtown Disney is the perfect place to unwind and continue the Disney magic outside the parks.

The Disneyland Resort promises an immersive and enchanting experience for visitors, whether seeking nostalgic charm or the excitement of new adventures in Disney. It truly is where dreams come true – well, some dreams, at least. Multiple guests have been experiencing numerous attraction closures and delays, leading to many disgruntled and unhappy folks.

What’s Going On at This Disney Resort?

According to numerous reports from guests, Disneyland is dealing with some type of technical glitch or bug that is causing a ton of significant rides to be delayed or closed down. According to the r/Disneyland subreddit page, more than one person is struggling with their Disney vacation thanks to these mysterious outages.

u/USCUbuff wrote a few days ago on how almost every ride at Disneyland Resort in California was “down for at least two hours” and how “almost every ride” they went on “broke down” while the guest and their family boarded.

Some guests tried to put in their two cents, indicating that the person who wrote the post was undoubtedly “exaggerating.” But another guest was quick to mention the following:

We were at Pirates first thing in the morning and had to leave the line because it broke down, then late morning went back when it was up again and got stuck for like 10 mins at the jail scene near the end of the ride. Haunted mansion was down in the morning too for a bit when we wanted to try it, then we used LL and went in the late afternoon…. And got stuck for a little bit at the beginning at Zero’s hallway. Tried to do an LL for Runaway Railway in the morning, and it was down, then was able to do RR early afternoon. Space Mountain was down any time I checked for it. I don’t know about all these other comments but I agree OP, I don’t remember my past trips being like this. – u/rideforruinworldsend

Other guests chimed in with their disgruntlement towards the rides continuously breaking down. “Ditto, I’ve never seen it as bad as it was today specifically,” said one guest. Another guest quickly mentioned how even major sites like Thrill Data are showing proof of this significant technical glitch causing so many rides to break down unexpectedly. “There was some pretty decent downtime. If you go to thrilldata.com and scroll down to the wait times heat map, any spot that does not show a wait time is time an attraction was not operating,” said u/CoasterGT24. “Good way to see all attractions at once.”

You can read the entire Reddit thread by clicking here.

Have you been to Disneyland Resort in California recently? Have you experienced ride breakdowns and closures more than usual?