Disney+ Boycott Underway as Shocking Behind-the-Scenes Photos Emerge

The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service Disney+ is being hit with a boycott from some after “shameful” behind-the-scenes action has been revealed.

This month, the House of Mouse will celebrate four years of their fledging streaming service, Disney+. Bringing decades of magic directly into people’s homes, Disney+’s launch in 2019 has seen classics and new content merge to create a stronghold of Disney projects for consumers to enjoy.

From Star Wars favorites such as The Mandalorian to the currently airing Loki Season 2 from Marvel Studios, Disney’s own High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and classic animation like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Frozen (2013), and Moana (2016), the streamer’s catalog of content is broad.

However, in recent months, Disney+ has faced a decrease in subscribers, rising costs for current subscribers, and one of the most aggressive content purges in the history of the streamer.

Following former Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger’s return in November 2022 after the shock ousting of Bob Chapek, Disney+ was to be dealt with. Suffering from not yet reaching a profit and a bloated portfolio thanks to franchises like Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios putting out near-consistent content, Iger’s laser focus on Disney+ left many beloved shows purged from the streamer.

Lucasfilm’s recent non-Star Wars offering, Willow, starring Warwick Davis, was cut after not even one year on the streaming service, as were the likes of The Mysterious Benedict Society, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, and Encore!

Disney’s content removal was performed in a bid to curb the House of Mouse’s costs, with Iger and former Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy revealing earlier in 2023 that Disney’s cost-cutting measures were set to save the company $5 billion.

Now, Disney+ faces a new problem as shocking claims have been made about behind-the-scenes action on one of the streamer’s upcoming projects.

This month, Disney began filming for the upcoming limited drama series Suspect: The Shooting of Jean Charles de Menezes (TBD). The series was announced to have started filming in early October, with Disney revealing at the time that the series is written by Jeff Pope (Philomena, Stan and Ollie) and produced by Etta Pictures. Paul Andrew Williams and Kwadjo Dajan are directing and producing, respectively.

“Set immediately after the London bombings in 2005, the UK Original series focuses on the manhunt for a group of would-be terrorists and the tragic killing of innocent Brazilian Jean Charles de Menezes, after he is mistaken as a suspect,” the official synopsis states. “Jean Charles de Menezes’ parents and other relatives are among those serving as consultants for the series.”

Despite the limited series taking place after the events of the tragic terrorist attack in London, United Kingdom, the Disney+ show will feature a recreation of the aftermath of the bombings. According to multiple reports, victims of the attacks were not notified about the filming.

One victim, Daniel Biddle, told the British publication, The Sun, that the filming is “absolutely shameful.” During the attacks, which left 56 people dead, Biddle lost both his legs, an eye, and his spleen, according to the report. Biddle added that it was a “lack of respect by Disney” and “pretty sick not to consult those who were injured or the loved ones of those who lost their lives.”

George Psaradakis, the driver of the Number 30 bus where Hasib Hussain detonated his bomb during the July 7, 2005, attacks, called out the company for recreating the shocking scenes and stating his boycott of the show.

“It’s been years — why should they ignite it?” “I’m not going to watch it.” “It’s tasteless.” “This will bring pain to everyone, especially to those who lost their loved ones.”

One onlooker said there was one sign stating that filming was underway, which took place in Bermondsey, but despite that, the scenes left many fearful and angry. And according to many of the victims, no one from the production team nor Disney had reached out to alert them that the horrific attacks were to be recreated.

Following complaints and a seemingly apparent boycott of the streamer and the new series, a Disney spokesperson has addressed on the matter.

“The team producing the series has significant expertise in this type of programming, incorporating extensive in-depth research that has been approached with the utmost sensitivity and respect, and all involved are conscious of the huge responsibility that comes with telling this story,” the BBC reports. The outlet also shares photos of the filming process, including the replicas of the destroyed vehicle.

They added: “As with any production, a number of factors were carefully considered when sourcing the filming location, and throughout filming, production have worked very closely with [Transport for London], police, the council, community, and businesses to ensure all were aware ahead of time that filming was taking place with marshals and signage canvassing the area on the day.”

