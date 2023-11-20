Disney Officially Ditches Twitter

After Elon Musk replied to and shared numerous anti-Semitic Tweets, the Walt Disney Company, as well as countless other organizations, are making a stand against X (formerly Twitter).

When you think of Disney, specific images appear in your head. Not only do you think of Mickey and Friends or Disney Princesses, but your brain is also flooded with classic IPs like Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. Every film and show under the Disney umbrella is filled with happiness and nostalgia for someone.

Or maybe you think more of the theme parks than the movies. Within each park and Disney Resort, guests can expect a magical experience filled with rides, shows, incredible food, and some of the best theming in the amusement industry. Whether you go to Walt Disney World Resort or Tokyo DisneySea, you know you’re in for a good time.

While most people notice the theme parks and the movies, Disney’s greatest strength is arguably its marketing. Everyone around the world has a perceived notion about what a Disney product is and the quality that goes behind it. That’s one of the reasons the fan base is so potent.

Needless to say, if you have any kind of product, you’d want Disney to be involved. However, after a controversial moment from the company’s owner, it looks like the Walt Disney Company has suspended advertising with one of the most prominent social media platforms: X.

Elon Musk Seemingly Endorsed Antisemitic Tweets

One of the wealthiest men in the world alongside Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Motors, SpaceX, and owner of X (formerly Twitter). Musk is incredibly well-known for stirring controversy, particularly on his social media platform.

Most recently, Elon Musk has come under fire for sharing and replying to anti-Semitic Tweets, specifically one that says Jewish people have a “hatred for whites.” Musk replied to this Tweet, saying, “You have said the actual truth.”

This has sparked an enormous outcry from people worldwide, with many users calling for the Tesla CEO to step down from X. Media Matters, a non-profit known for its aggressive criticism of FOX News and conservatives in general, has called out the platform, specifically showing images of advertisements for major brands appearing next to post promoting the Nazi party.

Naturally, multiple companies no longer want to be associated with X. This includes Disney, one of the largest advertisers on the social media platform.

Disney, Apple, and Other Companies Are Officially Pulling Advertising From X (Formerly Twitter)

Disney has been one of the most significant advertisers and participants on X, which you’d expect since Disney is the largest media company in the world. However, after a long and fruitful relationship with the social media platform, Disney and numerous other companies have suspended any advertising with the company.

One of the most vocal opponents of Musk’s responses has been IBM, the first company to call the CEO out. In a statement to the Financial Times and other outlets, an IBM spokesperson said, “IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination, and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation.”

Since then, numerous other media companies have also pulled out of advertising on X, including Comcast/NBCUniversal, Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery, Apple, Sony Pictures, and Lionsgate. Of these, Apple and Disney represent the most significant loss for X since they provide the most money.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has spoken out against these statements, saying, “X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There’s no place for it anywhere in the world — it’s ugly and wrong. Full stop.” However, Elon Musk seems to be taking a more offensive approach.

Elon Musk is Furious, Threatens To Sue Media Matters

Instead of issuing an apology or attempting to reconcile with the companies, Elon Musk has turned on the offensive. In a tweet on November 17, Musk decided to make this an opportunity to earn some money for X. “Premium+ also has no ads on your timeline,” he Tweeted. “Many of the largest advertisers are the greatest oppressors of your right to free speech.”

However, this has since been disproven by X’s own community notes. “While Premium+ offers no ads in the For You and Following timelines,” the note read, “subscribers will still see ads elsewhere on the platform.”

Premium+ also has no ads in your timeline. Many of the largest advertisers are the greatest oppressors of your right to free speech. https://t.co/dVkTMaGV2b — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2023

This hasn’t detracted Musk’s fury as he also plans to sue Media Matters. “The split-second court opens on Monday,” reads yet another Tweet, “X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company.”

He then attached an image prompting users to “stand with X to protect free speech.” Included within the image were claims that X was attacked by Media Matters and legacy media outlets and perceived data showing that Media Matters fabricated the images. As of 3:00 p.m. PST, no lawsuits have been filed against Media Matters.

The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company pic.twitter.com/55vl7PspaQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2023

Many people have predicted that Elon Musk’s buying of Twitter would lead to the downfall of the social media platform, and this may be the beginning of the end.

Since he took over the company in October 2022, many users have noticed a decline in quality and increased advertisements that are not directed toward them. Needless to say, massive changes are going to be in order if X ever wants to get back to its former glory.

Do you think Disney and the other company should have pulled their ads from Twitter? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!