Disney Company Bounces Back from Record-Low Stock Price

The Walt Disney Company is back!

The last few years have been significantly challenging for The Walt Disney Company. From the disastrous box office performances of both Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) and Haunted Mansion (2023) to completely shutting down the $250 million Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in Walt Disney World, it would be an understatement to say that Disney has faced some of its greatest challenges in a very short period of time.

Couple these issues with the ongoing legal and political battle against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and you have the making of one of the most tumultuous time periods of The Walt Disney Company’s entire history. A lot of the financial struggles and burdens Disney has faced can be attributed to the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, which meant the closure of every single Disney theme park and the delay of dozens of films and television shows.

While things have returned to normal, it seems like Disney never quite made it over the hill, with its financial performance taking massive dives in the time since.

The Walt Disney Company’s stock price has dipped significantly in the last year alone, reaching record lows. Earlier in 2023, Disney saw its stock price dip into territories it hadn’t seen in over a decade. With corporate shakeups and billion-dollar pledges, it’s not hard to see why investors were bearish. The ongoing battle between Disney and the state of Florida certainly did not help, with Disney’s stock price dropping amid Gov. DeSantis’ threats to strip Disney of its self-governing status in Florida.

Gov. DeSantis was ultimately successful, with Disney losing control of its Reedy Creek Improvement District, which allowed the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, to act as its own city, employing its own public service workers and first responders.

However, after a very impressive Q4 earnings report, Disney is looking up.

A lot was revealed about Disney and its future plans during the call, which was led by CEO Bob Iger. Iger served as Disney’s CEO beginning in 2005, handing over the “keys to the kingdom” to Bob Chapek. Chapek would not last long, however, with Iger stepping back into the role in late 2022.

Despite posting heavy losses on its streaming platform Disney+, overall, The Walt Disney Company showed major improvements since its last earnings call.

As a result, the stock price for The Walt Disney Company has improved significantly as well, reaching over the $90 mark for the first time in almost four months. At the time of publishing this article, $DIS sits close to $91.

The future of The Walt Disney Comay looks quite bright, with major expansion planned for nearly every theme park and resort across the globe. Disney also has an incredible lineup of films on its docket, which starts with Disney’s Wish, which releases on November 22, 2023.

It’s important to mention that Bob Iger’s contract only extends until 2026, meaning The Walt Disney Company will need to choose a successor very soon. Disney just named a new CFO, with many wondering if they will be the next CEO.

