Timothée Chalamet Finally Discusses Co-Star’s Cannibal Allegations

Willy Wonka star Timothée Chalamet has had a meteoric rise in Hollywood in the last six years. His breakout role would be in the critically acclaimed film Call Me By Your Name (2017) alongside fellow star Armie Hammer. While Chalamet’s career shot upward, Hammer’s would hit a wall when sexual assault allegations were exposed to the public. Chalamet has avoided commenting on his former friend/co-star’s disturbing accusations until now.

Chalamet has become a media darling that is associated with a new “Brat Pack” era of young popular actors such as Zendaya, Tom Holland, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner. The public spotlight has portrayed Chalamet as an easy-going, carefree spirit who fully commits to his major roles like in Lady Bird, Little Women, The King, and the Dune franchise. This persona may have initially been one of the reasons why Chalamet had chosen not to address the scandal involving Hammer.

In a recent interview, Timothée Chalamet expressed that the news about Hammer was “disorienting.” He continued that when he learned about Hammer’s sexual assault accusations by many women, including messages of “cannibalistic fantasies,” he thought, “These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely.”

While the accusations against Hammer were made public in 2021, legal charges against him were eventually dropped in an L.A. court in May 2023. Despite the dropped charges, the allegations have ruined Hammer’s reputation. Even though he was cleared of assault, his leaked text messages expressing a desire to taste human flesh kept him a social pariah. He lost representation with his agencies and was pulled from multiple films such as Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, the making of the Godfather film, The Offer, and the Cold War thriller, The Billion Dollar Spy.

Things became more uncomfortable when Chalamet and Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, were questioned about the drama as they were promoting Bones and All, which ironically was a cannibal love story. Chalamet attempted to make light of the coincidence with by disclosing, “I mean, what were the chances that we’re developing this thing?” Chalamet awkwardly joked that Bones and All was inspired by Hammer. The actor jested, “It made me feel like: Now I’ve really got to do this, because this is actually based on a book.”

Director Guadagnino would go on to separate his project from Hammer by reaffirming at the 2022 Zurich Film Festival that he was attached to do the movie since 2015. This was years before the Hammer allegations came out. “It was to be directed by my great colleague Antonio Campos, but he decided not to go for it,” Guadagnino continued, “That’s when they gave me the script. Any correlation with this kind of innuendo and silliness [about Hammer] is preposterous.”

The Italian filmmaker expressed that the purpose of adapting this story was not just for shock value. He was fascinated with these kinds of people. He felt like he could understand their moral struggle and what was happening to them within the story. The film is not intended to judge anybody. Luca Guadagnino stressed that a director can make a movie about cannibals in a compelling way if you present their struggle with them, and you’re not codifying cannibalism as a topic or a tool for horror.

Guadagnino made his feelings clear about Hammer when discussing a sequel to Call Me By Your Name. He professed that he would “of course” include Hammer in a sequel. “It’s a wish and a desire, and I have not made up my mind about what would be the story,” Guadagnino said of the possible follow-up. “I would love to make a second and third and fourth chapter of all my movies. Why? Because I truly love the actors I work with, so I want to repeat the joy of doing what we did together.”

What do you think of Chalamet and Guadagnino’s comments about Hammer? Should Hammer be allowed to make a comeback? Or is he box office poison now?