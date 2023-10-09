‘Stranger Things’ Crosses Over With ‘He-Man’

Stranger Things is coming face to face with He-Man and the rest of the Masters of the Universe.

The hit supernatural thriller series is coming to an end with the upcoming (and much-delayed) season 5, and it seems that Netflix is pulling out all the stops before it does.

Stranger Things premiered in 2016, instantly becoming a signature original series for the streaming platform. The Duffer Brothers-created show brought viewers to the small Midwestern town of Hawkins in the 1980s, where it turns out the shadowy government experiments in “energy” tore open a portal between the human world and a bizarre, monster-filled alternate one.

The first season of the series introduced us to the psychic child Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), whose astonishing abilities inadvertently allow an interdimensional monster dubbed a Demogorgon to enter our world and terrorize Hawkins.

It now appears that the Demogorgon has also infiltrated Eternia, the homeworld of Prince Adama, AKA He-Man, of the long-running fantasy franchise Masters of the Universe.

Mattel, the toy and media company behind Masters of the Universe, Barbie, Barney, and much more, is releasing a new Masters/Stranger Things crossover two-pack of action figures, which will reportedly be exclusively sold at Target later this year.

The two-pack contains an action figure of the Masters of the Universe primary villain Skeletor, who is accompanied by the Demogorgon itself, complete with the distinct flower-shaped toothy maw in place of a face.

Both Skeletor and the Demogorgon action figures are in the retro “Origins” style, and the He-Man villain has a more dark-hued finish than typically seen. The Demogorgon itself appears to be retrofitted from a Beast Man body, which explains why it is wearing an armor set.

Stranger Things has been an enormous success for Netflix, so it is unsurprising that it would be trying to merchandise it as much as possible before the series ends.

The show made stars out of its cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joseph Quinn, and David Harbour, and has become one of the most notable science fiction television series in decades. While the Duffer Brothers have been clear that season 5 will wrap up the show (much to the relief of many of its stars), it seems that Netflix is not ready to let the franchise go.

While there have not been many confirmed details, the streaming platform is already developing at least one spinoff of Stranger Things. There have also been rumors that the Duffer Brothers are working on an anime series set in the universe of the show, but Netflix seems to be playing that one pretty close to the chest.

However, we have an idea to pitch: Eleven showing up at Castle Grayskull to help He-Man and Orko fight off Skeletor and Hordak. Sounds good to us!

