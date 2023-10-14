New ‘Star Wars’ Game Will Feature Grand Theft Auto V Rules

Star Wars Outlaws will be released in 2024 with the concept of being able to do anything and everything, but with a price, as you will have wanted levels similar to Grand Theft Auto V.

Star Wars Outlaws, Releasing on Most Major Video Game Platforms in 2024

Star Wars Outlaws is an eagerly anticipated action-adventure video game set within the vast Star Wars universe that will be released in 2024. Notably, it represents the first foray into the open-world format for the Star Wars gaming franchise. The game’s storyline is strategically positioned between the events of “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.”

In Star Wars Outlaws, players assume the role of Kay Vess, a fledgling scoundrel on a quest for personal freedom and a fresh start. As Kay Vess, you’ll engage in intense combat, cunning theft, and strategic maneuvering to navigate the intricate web of the galaxy’s crime syndicates. Additionally, you’ll take command of your starship, The Trailblazer, and engage in exhilarating dogfights against formidable adversaries, including The Empire.

The development of Star Wars Outlaws has been entrusted to Massive Entertainment, with Ubisoft serving as the publisher. This ambitious project has been in the works since 2021, underpinned by Massive Entertainment’s cutting-edge Snowdrop game engine. The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

The Game Will Be Similar to GTA V in More Ways Than One

In a recent interview with PlayStation Access on YouTube, the channel spoke with Navid Khavari, the Narrative Director for Star Wars Outlaws, and Creative Director Julian Gerighty. Access asked questions about the overall storyline and what fans can expect when the game is released next year.

One interesting point of reference was made at the 8:19 mark in the video, as Gerighty was asked a question on how players will be able to cause a little bit of chaos in the game and how there will be wanted levels in the video game, similar to Grand Theft Auto V. Gerighty had this to say:

I think that’s one of high points of an open world game, the systems that drive some of the NPC behaviors is around so of course you’re going to have the Empire – and every single loation that we picked, from Tashara to Tatooine to the other locations – they are all hives of scum and villainy that also have Empire presence. So the wanted system, 1005 the Empire is going to chase you and try to track you down if you cause chaos. A very familiar system with stars and you can get very, very wanted and then they send out the big guns and death troopers.

The entire video from PlayStation Access has tons of new and exciting information about this new Star Wars game that will put you in the driver’s seat of getting the chance to visit the criminal underworld of this franchise in never-before-seen worlds and locations and interact with familiar faces, like the Empire, in bold, fresh ways.

The game has also had comparisons to GTA V in how it will be open world and allow the player to make their own choices as they complete the storyline and learn more about the characters and who they interact with throughout the gameplay. But with news of a wanted-level system in place, it will surely entice GTA V players to check it out once it releases in 2024. Just be sure to watch out for those Death Troopers.

Other fans, including the game developer, have called it Grand Theft Auto Han Solo. It is also worth mentioning that there will be no inclusion of Star Wars Jedi characters in the game. The Galactic Empire will completely control this era in Star Wars. Unlike Star Wars Jedi Survivor, this open-world game will feature the scum and villainy talked about so much in this universe. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi Survivor have received high ratings in terms of video games.

There are multiple Star Wars Outlaws gameplay videos online right now that you can view and get a glimpse into what you can expect in 2024. The Rebel Alliance is in disarray as you traverse the underbelly of the Star Wars universe and interact with the Galaxys crime syndicates, as shown in the Star Wars Outlaws trailer.

Are you thrilled about Star Wars Outlaws? What do you think of the wanted-level system in place throughout the game? Let us know in the comments below!