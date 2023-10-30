Disney Coaster Closed Following Rescue Incident

Dozens of Walt Disney World Resort guests stood motionless as they watched struggling families evacuate Seven Dwarfs Mine Train last week. The Magic Kingdom Park attraction broke down mid-ride, forcing Disney cast members to immediately remove guests.

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train is exclusive to New Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park and Shanghai Disneyland Park. Guests must be 38 inches or taller to ride this swaying steel rollercoaster!

“Race through the diamond mine from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on a swaying family coaster ride,” Walt Disney World Resort writes. “Deep inside an age-old mountain, clamber into a rustic mine train and make your way up a steep incline.”

“At the summit, feel the wind across your face as you navigate hairpin turns and head deep into the mine shaft—your creaky cart teetering back and forth. Soon, the dark sparkles with glittering jewels and you encounter the Seven Dwarfs, whistling and singing while they work. Chug through the cavern and climb skyward. At the peak, glimpse an incredible view of Fantasyland before racing back down to the foot of the mountain.”

“Before embarking on your mine train adventure, try your hand at jewel sorting, then wash them with water spigots that play tunes you’ll recognize. When you come across a collection of wooden barrels overflowing with glowing stones, turn each barrel and watch as the ceiling above you is transformed. Don’t miss the notes that Doc left for you!”

Evacuation Video

Melina Champion (@melinachampion1 on TikTok) shared this video of guests evacuating Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park. The guest praised the Disney cast members who “rescued” trapped riders:

In the video, dozens of guests watched as a Disney cast member unlocked the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train restraints. Guests struggled to climb out of the rollercoaster vehicle as those who already exited stood on a staircase nearby.

It’s unknown what caused Seven Dwarfs Mine Train to break down last week. The attraction reopened shortly after the incident and is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Always follow instructions, stay seated, and never tamper with safety restraints when stuck on a Disney attraction. Disney cast members work efficiently to restart or evacuate broken rides and provide the best guest experience possible.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.